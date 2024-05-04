Kylee and Aven left Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season dating in June 2023 because he had refused to propose marriage on the show, and one day after the finale aired on ABC, the pair confirmed they were still together with a joint Instagram post on December 8.
But on December 9, Kylee took to Instagram Stories to announce that her relationship with Aven was already over due to "multiple infidelities." She thanked God for not allowing her to "live another day in the dark."
Aven then broke his silence on December 10 via Instagram Stories, confirming that he had made "major mistakes" and was the one to blame for the demise of his post-Bachelor in Paradise relationship with Kylee.
"Unfortunately, I did find out the [cheating] news and it felt like everything was stripped away from me and I was having to start from scratch," Kylee explained on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I am not really seasoned when it comes to being in relationships. Aside from Aven, I only had one other boyfriend -- and that was six years ago. I've talked to guys and dated around but had never really been serious other than those two men."
Kylee continued, "I had never been cheated on before and this was the first time. Having that happen was already a gut punch, but then having to deal with it on such a public platform, I can't even put into words how devastating that was."
Kylee admitted that Aven's infidelity made her feel "insecure" about herself and it was difficult "having to answer to so many people" after the show.
Kylee shared, "I felt like if he chose to do this to me, then I'm not enough or there is obviously something wrong with me. And I know that's not the case whatsoever, but it was that human emotion of like, 'Okay, is there something I need to do better?'"
Kylee said she has since realized that's not necessarily the case, and she added, "It was just a character flaw on his end. I have just been putting the pieces back together because we were in such a strong place at the end of [the show] where I thought he was my future and my forever."
Kylee, originally from Charlotte, NC, planned to move to San Diego, CA, to be with Aven.
After they split up, Kylee decided to move to San Diego anyway in February for a fresh start, and she currently lives with a roommate, The Bachelor alum Jess Girod.
"My life was a whirlwind in December and January, and then I decided to move [to California] solely for myself. I wanted to prove to myself that I can be independent and cut the umbilical cord from my family," Kylee explained.
Kylee, however, admitted she felt a little "anxious" about possibly bumping into Aven or seeing him around in her new city.
"He's been very mature in all this. He's been wanting to heal and become a better person for himself before he even jumps back into anything. I think we were both scared because we wanted to allow each other space to grow separately," Kylee said.
When speaking on her dating life, Kylee confessed, "I am not in a position to be dating anyone. I think that circumstance really just took everything out of me, and I can't find it in me right now -- although I know it will eventually come -- to give myself back to someone else again."
Kylee added how she and Aven didn't want to rush a reconciliation just because they felt "comfortable" with one another.
"It wasn't something I was considering at that point, but it was a possibility because it would be easy," Kylee clarified. "We had phone conversations where we were like, 'We just need to take this time apart and give each other space."
Kylee explained how she also needs to allow herself to "fully heal" before allowing Aven or any man to enter her life.
Kylee and Aven, however, have remained in touch since their breakup, and Kylee revealed how Aven has been wanting to give their romance another shot.
The postpartum nurse, "Aven and I are really good friends at this point. I have just been trying to navigate... my new job... and building a life out here separately."
"So we're very good friends," she reiterated.
"We still catch up. I'm still kind of encouraging him on his journey to healing, just as I did. I know he brought it upon himself and he did receive a lot of hate... That took a big toll on his mental health and so he's been healing from that."
But Kylee said she's not ready for a commitment of any kind, aside from her career.
"I think we're both just working on ourselves before we decide how to move forward, if that would even be a thing, or how we would grow in our separate ways," Kylee said.
"And we have seen each other in person. The first interaction -- it was a shock just because I hadn't seen him in so long. Everything is very cordial... It's such a tricky space to navigate because I know my worth, I know what I deserve, and I'm trying not to sacrifice any of that for anyone."
Kylee said if there's "any chance" of them getting back together, Aven "would really have to work on himself" and she'd have to be convinced that "he is a changed person."
Kylee noted "it's a lot to process" and she's been trying to give herself "grace;" however, she confirmed that the door is still open and it's not "100 percent closed."
Kylee pointed out how dating is not her focus right now, adding, "I don't think it would be responsible for me to [go on a date with a man other than Aven] right now just because it wouldn't be fair to the other person."
"In that moment, lust or desire may make me feel ready," she continued, "but I know in my heart that a part of it still belongs to my relationship with Aven, and I'm trying to recover from that."
Kylee acknowledged how that could change in the near future but she wouldn't feel right getting to know a man if Aven was still technically in the picture.
"I don't want to speak for him, but in order for Aven to become a changed man and the man that he deserves to be for someone -- even if that's not me -- I think this needed to happen," Kylee told Joe and Serena.
"I think unfortunately it happened to me, but he needed a wakeup call... and it has forced him to become a completely different person. It sucks that he did it to me, but I think for him and his personal growth journey, I think it needed to happen."
Kylee told Joe and Serena that she's currently in a place where she at least moved past the cheating.
"I don't harbor any resentment towards Aven. I was very angry with him... but I can't move forward if I don't find it in me to hopefully one day fully forgive him," Kylee said.
Kylee explained that, for the time being, she's going to therapy for the sake of her mental health and she's putting herself first and looking out for herself.
Kylee previously revealed on "The Viall Files" in February that Aven had allegedly cheated on her three times -- once during a guys' night out in Santa Monica, CA, with Eric Bigger and James "Meatball" Clarke as well as twice in Boston, MA, with a childhood friend whom he had lingering feelings for.
Kylee said a woman had DMed her on Instagram about Aven's cheating in Santa Monica, and then when Kylee confronted Aven about the allegation -- with photo evidence -- he "immediately" admitted his betrayal and later owned up to having cheated on Kylee two more times in Boston.
Kylee said Aven had written her a "book-long" apology via text and was very hard on himself for hurting her.
"Gun to my head right now, I don't think he would ever [cheat] again," Kylee concluded, adding how Aven is trying to give her all the reassurance she needs to take him back and trust him again.