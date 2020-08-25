The couple released the following statement at the time: "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves... We just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."
But the separation apparently pulled the couple further apart, as Chris revealed to Us Weekly last week Krystal had sent him divorce papers when he was hoping for reconciliation several months into their separation and she had "moved on."
And now Krystal just recently confirmed she and her husband are in fact over for good and proceeding with a divorce.
"The past 8 months have not been easy...I've been torn between mourning a life that could've been...and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve," Krystal wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself and her two dogs.
"With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce."
She added, "We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth. I believe that there can be beauty inside of pain when we have the courage to look within with compassion and a willingness to grow."
"We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love...and sometimes we realize it's time to let go and LET GOD," Krystal continued. "Thank you for the well wishes and continued support. It means the world."
Chris and Krystal reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony officiated by The Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel, and their wedding aired on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season in Summer 2019.
A source told People earlier this year that Krystal, a fitness coach, and Chris, a sales trainer, had been struggling for a while, even dating back to before their televised nuptials.
And Chris confirmed to Us last week that the split wasn't sudden or a surprise to him.
"There were definitely moments where there were either warning signs or there were just mixed signals," Chris noted in a videochat.
Chris explained it was difficult for him to jump into another relationship after appearing on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette without having time to process everything.
Chris also said he endured a lot of "scrutiny" while Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season was airing because he came across like a villain on Becca's season and got off to a rough start in Paradise.
"I couldn't process it or focus on that or just be able to address it because I had a relationship [and] I was engaged and then that turned into a marriage," Chris explained, adding that being in the public eye contributed to his breakup with Krystal as well.
"And the entire time I abandoned myself, which I think led to just some issues within me as well."
However, Chris toldUs that he's almost ready to begin dating again after parting ways with Krystal.
"I mean, as a man, [I] definitely want to get back out there. You know, you want to feel masculine, you want to just feel some sort of physical touch," Chris said.
"I definitely want to see what's out there as far as just talking and connections and stuff like that. I've been definitely doing my due diligence on a few people that, you know, just catch my eye out there. So just gradually kind of getting my feet wet."
But Chris assured the magazine that "divorce is not easy" and it's taken a toll on him mentally, physically and emotionally.
"I'm on the grind right now in the gym. I'm getting ready. So that way, like when the pandemic is over, like I'm just going to splash the market, you know? So I'm just going with it, but definitely, in the foreseeable future, I would hope to start getting out there for sure," Chris said.
As for whether he'd appear on Bachelor in Paradise again, Chris admitted, "I don't know if I could stomach it."
"But if I'm in a position in my life where I feel great in all aspects... [and] if there's someone there or a couple of girls there who I really want to get to know... I would have [that talk] with the producers and see if it's a good fit for me," he said. "But other than that, I wouldn't just go just to go."
People previously reported that Chris and Krystal's personalities don't mesh at all and they weren't on the same page about what they want out of life.
The couple reportedly wasn't ready to get married but felt "immense pressure" to give Bachelor Nation the happy ending they had been waiting for.
Krystal and Chris' breakup came as a shock to fans because Chris had just told Us in August 2019 that Krystal had decided to stop using birth control and they wanted to start trying for a family in early 2020.