"It's only been a week, but adding the second kid is wayyyy harder than having the first," Kevin confessed in his Q&A session.
"Sleep when your baby sleeps is no longer a thing when the two year old wakes up at 6AM and chooses chaos."
The Canadian firefighter therefore expressed how he's grateful and appreciative to have paternity leave.
"I'm taking 33 weeks off this time around and we will spend time in Florida and Vancouver with family," the Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed.
"We are so lucky in Canada for the way we treat our military and first responders. The best advice I got from senior firemen was to take all the time with fam you can, you can always get more but, but never more time."
Since Astrid and Kevin enjoyed the surprise of finding out their first baby's sex in the delivery room, they waited to find out the sex of Baby No. 2 as well.
"If you have it in you to wait, I highly recommend it [because] you truly don't get many surprises in life and this one is as good as it gets," Astrid advised her followers in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories in June.
"It was such an amazing moment Kev and I shared when Auggy was born. I couldn't imagine doing it any other way now."
The Bachelor alum said she was "so excited" to see Auggy as a big brother, but she opened up and shared, "I know it's going to melt my heart, but I also feel really anxious and guilty about now being able to give 100% to either kid. But I'm hoping that will go away."
When asked about Baby No. 3 at the time, Astrid acknowledged that was "a hard question" to answer.
"That's definitely in the back of our minds, but I'm also really scared of a failed transfer and then having to decide if I want to undergo another retrieval or not," The Bachelor alum explained in the Q&A.
Astrid elaborated, "Since I've had an ectopic pregnancy, I'm a little scared of trying naturally as I don't want to risk it happening again."
The Bachelor alum went on to reveal the criteria for making that big decision when the time comes.
"I think it'll depend on 1. If this baby is a boy or a girl (if it's another boy I'll be inclined to try for a girl) and 2. What having two kids is like because I might just be like yeah okay this is a lot of work I'm good," Astrid noted.
In addition, Astrid shared how she was experiencing "amazing" but also "so many hard parts" of parenthood.
"I think my favorite thing is seeing Auggy learn and discover new things + the love you feel for your kids is something you can't put into words," Astrid gushed.
"I don't think I was prepared for how mentally draining being a parent would be. It truly is 24/7 work and you never sleep quite the same and you constantly feel like you're doing a million things but at the same time not doing enough."
Back in December, Kevin admitted on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast how he has "a lot of empathy now" for couples struggling to conceive a baby.
"The amount of stuff [Astrid] put herself through just to have [our son] is unbelievable," Kevin boasted of his wife. "I think when you have a baby in the end, it's all worth it."
Astrid and Kevin tied the knot on October 28, 2022 at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, FL, after a three-year engagement and two postponed weddings due to COVID-19 and Astrid's due date with their first child.
The couple -- whose wedding had initially been scheduled for November 2020 before it was pushed back to November 2021 -- revealed how the third time was the charm and their wedding day was "magical" and "worked out" because their son got to participate and take photos with them.
Astrid and Kevin, who got engaged in August 2019, said that when they decided they were ready to start a family, they tried to conceive naturally for a year.
When that didn't work, The Bachelor alum underwent multiple intrauterine inseminations and then started IVF a week before Christmas in December 2020.
Astrid ended up going through two rounds of IVF before getting pregnant for the first time with her son.
Astrid and Kevin were a solid couple on Bachelor in Paradise in Summer 2018, but Kevin blindsided and dumped Astrid before the Fantasy Suite dates and ended up trying to win her back during the live reunion show.
Kevin explained on the reunion special of Paradise's fifth season he had a lot of fears and insecurities he had to deal with via therapy regarding his previous romances before being able to commit to a woman wholeheartedly and settle down.
One of Kevin's exes is Ashley Iaconetti, whom he met on The Bachelor Winter Games but split from in March 2018.
"I will never forget when I left the show, going to my best friends and being like, 'I know we technically broke up on the show, but I'm pretty sure this is the person I'm going to marry,'" Astrid previously told People.
"I feel like I knew right away how well he fit into my life," she added.
Back in November 2018, Astrid and Kevin's families reportedly met each other at an event in Toronto, Canada, and then the following month, Astrid -- who worked as a plastic surgery office manager in Tampa, FL -- moved in with Kevin in his hometown of Toronto.
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise several years ago, Astrid competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season, and Kevin found fame when he won the debut season of The Bachelorette Canada in 2016 and then appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.