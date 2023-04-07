"We might end up sharing it. I don't want to make it this big, weird secretive thing. I think it's just more for us. I kind of like that, for once, we're not just sharing everything, especially with social media now, I just share everything," Hannah explained to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert, and Jared Haibon during a recent episode of the "Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds" podcast.
The model and social-media influencer added, "I mean, we got engaged on television! So this is kind of for us, and it's kind of fun. Who knows, it might just come out one day."
Hannah did share, however, that the wedding is going to be comprised of 100-150 guests and will take place in Europe or Mexico.
"We sent out Save the Dates, but we haven't sent out RSVP's or anything," Hannah said, noting that the couple is "super behind" with their wedding plans and August is "such a busy time" for people and weddings.
Hannah and Dylan, however, do have the ball rolling on their bachelor and bachelorette parties.
She said, "I think Dylan is doing Miami and I think I'm just going to go full Vegas [bachelorette party]... Mine is in May, which is kind of soon honestly! I got kicked out of the [group text of plans] yesterday, so we'll see how it goes. But it should be fun."
Hannah's best friend Dina, her maid of honor, is apparently planning the bachelorette party.
"We went to middle school and high school together. She's one of the OGs. She was actually on my hometown date on the show!... My mom is even coming to my bachelorette," Hannah gushed, adding, "It will be fun, I'm really excited."
Hannah complained that once she and Dylan tie the knot, fans are probably going to be asking her when the kids are coming.
"I get the excitement and curiosity, but I'm like, 'It's really never ending!'" Hannah said.
"Now that we officially have a wedding date and all of this stuff... now it's like, 'Oh, we're getting married. We should talk more about future stuff.'"
Given they're both 28-years-old, Hannah said she and Dylan are going to wait at least five years to have their first child -- but she knows Dylan will "crush" being a dad.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But honestly, some days, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, we could totally do this. I would love to have a little kid.' But then some days, I don't even know what I was thinking and I can't even book appointments for myself, let alone a child," Hannah explained.
When it comes to their wedding priorities, Dylan said in February he wants "good cocktails" -- including Espresso martinis and tequila -- cigars and "good music," not old wedding classics like "The Cha Cha Slide" or "Shout!"
"I want it to be very elegant, classic, and timeless, nothing trendy," Dylan explained.
And Hannah said she wants the whole event to be "fun" while she stays present and "in the moment." She'd like to blend in, hang out with loved ones, and not feel like "the host" of a party.
The pair -- who said they picture the event being a formal black-tie affair -- also don't care about having an expensive wedding cake and are considering reading their own wedding vows to each other.
For several years, Hannah and Dylan were in no rush to get married after their Bachelor in Paradise engagement.
In fact, the pair revealed last year that they had decided to postpone their wedding in order to cut back on spending since they had just bought a new home together in San Diego in late 2021.
Hannah and Dylan have also been traveling the world together in recent years, including a recent vacation to Paris, France.
Hannah and Dylan initially decided on an early 2020 wedding, but their planning got derailed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus -- and now more than three years have passed.
"[The date has been] pushed back a bit. We've been eyeing 2023 so we'll see how it goes," Hannah told Us Weekly in September 2021.
Dylan said at the time he and Hannah hoped to wed in Spring 2023 because they don't want to exchange vows in the winter, and Hannah shared how they had already hired a wedding planner and anticipated tying the knot in California since the West Coast has captured their hearts.
"We're loving being engaged," Hannah gushed to the magazine in 2021. "We are excited to, like, start the next chapter whenever that is though. We are getting eager for it."
During Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan called Hannah the love of his life and said he had no doubts in his mind that she was his person.
Dylan basically fell in love with Hannah during the first week of Paradise, but Hannah was a little terrified of investing her heart so quickly into a man following her breakup with Colton.
Dylan, however, never gave up on their potential, even when Blake Horstmann was trying to charm Hannah and steal her away.
After Hannah worked through "a few obstacles" inside of herself, she and Dylan got engaged on the beach in Mexico.
During the reunion portion of Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan said popping the question to Hannah was "the best decision" he had ever made.
"We talk all the time, like, 'How did this all work out for us?' But for some reason, it did. He's my person and I have a different kind of love for him that I knew existed, and that's really special," Hannah shared in Summer 2019.
After the show, Hannah moved from Birmingham, AL, to California in order to be closer to Dylan and his job.