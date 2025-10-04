Bachelor in Paradise alum Gary Levingston has hard launched a new relationship on social media, confirming that he and his Paradise love interest, Leslie Fhima, are no longer dating.

Gary took to Instagram on October 1 and uploaded a sweet video montage of photos he's taken with his new love.

"Devine intervention... True love that has found me by God's grace & favor," Gary wrote over the footage.

Gary captioned his post, "66 yrs is never too late to find the one you're equally yoked with on every level..."

Gary chose not to reveal his new girlfriend's identity or tag her in the post.

But photos showed Gary and his beautiful girlfriend smiling in selfies, posing at the beach, and going on vacation together.

Gary referred to the couple as "Big G and Lil G" in his slideshow, and he commented on the post, "It's real."

Many members of Bachelor Nation congratulated the happy couple and showed their support for Gary.

Charity Lawson wrote, "love to see this!!!!! So very happy for you!!"

Charles King commented, "I don't like this I LOVE IT!!! Congratulations Gary Levingston!!!!!! Big G!!! This is so awesome and so happy and Godly. Proud for you."

And Guy Gansert gushed, "Big G has met an amazing woman. I believe they are 'simpatico.'"

On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season this past summer, Gary immediately hit it off with Leslie, who had finished as the runner-up on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor.

Gary, who initially appeared on Joan Vassos' The Golden Bachelorette season, took Leslie on a fun salsa-dancing date.

However, the pair was sent home during the August 4 episode of Bachelor in Paradise after host Jesse Palmer introduced a new twist involving a potential $500,000 cash prize.

Bailey Taylor Brown -- who had won the first Paradise competition called "High/Low" -- was able to decide Leslie and Gary's fate on the show.

When Leslie and Gary got eliminated, they walked out of Paradise hand in hand.

Gary said in his final words that he planned to "continue to move forward" with Leslie in the real world "just in a different way."

Leslie, for her part, had said in her final words on Bachelor in Paradise, "Even though I'm sad and I wish we could have stayed, I think that we showed the young people that when you get older, you don't have to stop having fun or tame it down, obviously."

Gary and Leslie reunited after their time in Costa Rica in mid-August. They apparently got together in Lake Tahoe and went boating.

Leslie and Gary, however, did not confirm if their relationship was platonic or romantic, and the video was later deleted.

In early August, Leslie had suggested that she and Gary were just friends.

"We talk all the time. We were at the premiere together watching the show in L.A.," Leslie shared, referencing Bachelor in Paradise's Season 10 debut, during the August 5 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"Gary is now, I can honestly say, one of my best friends. He is calm if I have a problem. He kind of talks me off the ledge a little bit."

Leslie added in her conversation with the podcast's co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, "We are always there for each other and we always have each other's back."

Leslie said she didn't know how to define her dynamic with Gary because they hadn't gotten to spend much time together.

"We live in two separate cities -- I don't know what it could be," Leslie noted at the time.

"All I know is that for me, a big thing with any relationship, a romantic one for sure, is I want to be friends first. Because I want to be with my best friend growing older."

Leslie went on to admit that even though she was unsure about where her relationship with Gary stood, they both cared about each other immensely.

"That is a huge thing for me, and I don't know what it's going to be," Leslie said.

"But I know that we have special places in our hearts for each other and that's all I can say right now."

