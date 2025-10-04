However, the pair was sent home during the August 4 episode of Bachelor in Paradise after host Jesse Palmer introduced a new twist involving a potential $500,000 cash prize.
Bailey Taylor Brown -- who had won the first Paradise competition called "High/Low" -- was able to decide Leslie and Gary's fate on the show.
When Leslie and Gary got eliminated, they walked out of Paradise hand in hand.
Gary said in his final words that he planned to "continue to move forward" with Leslie in the real world "just in a different way."
Leslie, for her part, had said in her final words on Bachelor in Paradise, "Even though I'm sad and I wish we could have stayed, I think that we showed the young people that when you get older, you don't have to stop having fun or tame it down, obviously."
Gary and Leslie reunited after their time in Costa Rica in mid-August. They apparently got together in Lake Tahoe and went boating.
Leslie and Gary, however, did not confirm if their relationship was platonic or romantic, and the video was later deleted.
"We talk all the time. We were at the premiere together watching the show in L.A.," Leslie shared, referencing Bachelor in Paradise's Season 10 debut, during the August 5 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"Gary is now, I can honestly say, one of my best friends. He is calm if I have a problem. He kind of talks me off the ledge a little bit."
Leslie added in her conversation with the podcast's co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, "We are always there for each other and we always have each other's back."
Leslie said she didn't know how to define her dynamic with Gary because they hadn't gotten to spend much time together.
"We live in two separate cities -- I don't know what it could be," Leslie noted at the time.
"All I know is that for me, a big thing with any relationship, a romantic one for sure, is I want to be friends first. Because I want to be with my best friend growing older."
Leslie went on to admit that even though she was unsure about where her relationship with Gary stood, they both cared about each other immensely.
"That is a huge thing for me, and I don't know what it's going to be," Leslie said.
"But I know that we have special places in our hearts for each other and that's all I can say right now."