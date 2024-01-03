And The Bachelor alum Mara Agreat noted, "Ooooh sneaky... I like it."
Many fans also weighed in on Eliza's new relationship.
"Did you just soft launch ? Lol," one fan asked The Bachelor alum.
Another person wrote, "I just knew she was gonna put her new man in this."
A third Instagram user added, "New man!!!!!! YESSSSSSS! You go girl!!!!!!"
Eliza chose not to respond to any of the comments or speculation, but she later hinted at her new romance again when she uploaded a picture of two coffees and a white heart emoji via Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
The Bachelor alum shared her big relationship update less than a month after her engagement to Aaron aired on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth-season finale on December 7.
Aaron, however, announced on December 11 that his engagement to Eliza had ended and they split. Eliza was in Greece at the time Aaron broke the news, and she has yet to publicly address the breakup.
Aaron revealed in a statement via Instagram Stories at the time, "I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support, not just through the Paradise journey but after as well."
"Tricky emotions watching it all unfold, but unfortunately, me and [Eliza]'s love story has come to an end," he added.
"We're leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all."
"They were so cute and perfect for one another that, like, we kind of stopped filming them because then once you get really, really comfortable with someone, you kind of get boring to watch," Wells told Us Weekly last month.
"I thought for sure that was going to be the next wedding we did on the beach -- 100 percent."
However, The Bachelorette alum Joe Amabile -- who met his wife, Serena Pitt, on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in 2021 -- confessed that he wasn't surprised to find out that Aaron and Eliza's relationship was short-lived.
In fact, Joe admitted to Us that he thought something was off between Eliza and Aaron.
"For Aaron and Eliza, as a viewer, I felt like we were missing something the entire season," Joe told the magazine.
"It just kind of always felt very surface-level when I watched it. Wells is there so he sees more. Unfortunately, I'm just not shocked."
Aaron and Eliza were the third -- and final -- couple from the latest Bachelor in Paradise season to confirm their split, resulting in many shocked fans criticizing Season 9 as a "fail" or a joke.
Prior to Aaron's statement, many Bachelor in Paradise fans speculated that Aaron and Eliza had called it quits on their relationship or were at least on the verge of a split because neither person posted anything sweet or heartfelt about their engagement after the Bachelor in Paradise finale aired.
In fact, there were no pictures of Aaron on Eliza's Instagram account, and Aaron only had photos of Eliza that he had posted while the Bachelor in Paradise season was airing.
The Bachelor in Paradise finale also included an onscreen graphic with the following eyebrow-raising update on Aaron and Eliza's engagement: "Aaron and Eliza's engagement has hit some speed bumps since they left the beach. They are actively working on their relationship and trying to figure things out."
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Eliza returned to Germany after filming Bachelor in Paradise and Aaron resumed his life in San Diego, which had the makings of an extremely difficult long-distance relationship.
Not only did they overcome adversity regarding rumors of one of Aaron's ex-girlfriends, but they also decided to become official boyfriend and girlfriend about halfway through the season.
On the show's finale, Aaron was wholeheartedly set on proposing marriage to Eliza after their overnight Fantasy Suite date, but Eliza -- although she said she was in love with Aaron -- was feeling a little uneasy and unsure.
Eliza explained how she only wanted to get engaged once and how she wished her beloved family could participate in such a big event in her life.
"If I would say with 100 percent certainty I am ready and completely sure of what I'm going to say if asked, I'd be lying," Eliza admitted in a confessional.
But once Eliza and Aaron reunited on the platform by the ocean, she decided to trust her feelings and follow her heart.
Aaron told Eliza he didn't know what love looked like until she walked down the steps of Paradise with her beautiful skin, smile and grace. He said he loved everything about her and she was "the most beautiful part of Paradise."
Aaron shared how he had paid attention to every little thing Eliza did on the beach and every little detail, including her breakfast order.
"We went through so much... but we've found a way to choose each other and choose to have faith in one another. I'm so happy right now to be standing here with you and to talk about the future as well, because your mom -- I had a great conversation with her," Aaron revealed.
Eliza appeared to melt in Aaron's arms over the thought he had spoken to her mother.
And then Aaron continued, "I see where you get it... She is very proud of you and thinks the most of you. You truly have great parents, and I am just so lucky and grateful to be here. You are the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, and Eliza I want to do this right with you. I understand what this means to both of us."
Aaron then got down on one knee and presented Eliza with a diamond ring.
"Will you marry me?" Aaron asked.
"Yes!" Eliza replied with glee in her voice. "Oh my god!"
Eliza seemed ecstatic, but she admitted to Aaron that she had been in her head all day and wasn't sure what she was going to say until she was able to look him in the eyes at their Final Rose Ceremony.
Prior to appearing on Paradise, Aaron had competed for Charity Lawson's heart on The Bachelorette's twentieth season, and Eliza had appeared on Season 26 of The Bachelor starring Clayton Echard.