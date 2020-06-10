Derek and Saffron have apparently been quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for a while now.
Saffron's first video was posted on March 28, when she flashed footage of Derek for the "Your man still around?" challenge.
And on May 4, she teased Derek and asked on-camera, "Would you rather kiss me for $100 or kiss the prettiest girl in the world for $700?" Derek took a moment to consider his answer and then playfully replied, "Kiss you for $800."
Less than a week later, Derek sprayed Saffron with water and praised her for getting "out of bed."
"Setting low expectations #morningroutine #stayhome #quaratinelife [sic]," Saffron captioned the May 9 video post.
Derek teased the model again on May 19, when he brought a cup of tea to the bedroom but told Saffron she had to "get out of bed" and come drink it with him in order to get it.
Before Derek became romantically involved with Saffron, he told Us that he was actually considering appearing on Bachelor in Paradise for the third time -- but ultimately opted against it.
"I'm not making an official statement, but right now, I don't see me doing another show," Derek told the magazine in September 2019. "Then again, I think I said that last time. I'm not sure."
Derek found fame when he competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.
When his relationship with JoJo didn't work out, Derek went on to find love on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season in 2017 with Taylor Nolan, whom he got engaged to during the finale.
Taylor and Derek, however, announced their decision to split and call off their engagement in late June 2018 after trying to make a long-distant relationship work.
"We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the pair told Us in a joint statement at the time.
Derek subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season last summer and became a fan-favorite.
While Season 6 of BIP was airing in August 2019, Derek landed a lot of support to become the franchise's leading man for 2020, before Peter Weber was officially announced as The Bachelor star for Season 24.
Derek fell hard for Demi in Paradise and they quickly became the most established and healthy couple in Mexico, but Demi was secretly thinking about a woman she had been dating at home prior to the show, Kristian Haggerty.
The more Demi got to know and care for Derek, the more she thought about and missed Kristian as well. Demi therefore had to be open with Derek about where she stood, and he was nothing but compassionate and supportive.
"I can't put myself in her shoes. Truth be told, I can't understand the level of bravery and courage that it took to say to me," Derek told the cameras.
Derek hoped to continue his relationship with Demi despite the fact she had strong feelings for someone else, but she ultimately chose Kristian and Derek got hurt.
Derek vented at the time about how he's never a woman's first choice. He was tired of being told he's "a great" or "amazing" guy considering he never ended up with the girl.