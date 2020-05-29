Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert has revealed he had a crush on former The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman and once slid into her DMs before getting romantically involved with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

On Tuesday's episode of Dean and Jared Haibon's Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Dean was asked to reveal one The Bachelor alum whose DMs he slid into on Instagram that no one knows about.

"Probably Tyler Cameron, I guess," Dean said, referencing Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette runner-up.

But Dean was pressed to name someone of the opposite sex, which made Dean a little uncomfortable considering he's been in a relationship with The Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes since they met last summer on Bachelor in Paradise 6.

"That's just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend!" Dean noted.

But in the spirit of playing a game of truths, Dean admitted, "I think before I had gone on Paradise for the second time [in 2019], I might have slid into Andi Dorfman's DMs."

Dean recalled, "Or I maybe just asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her, I can't remember. I think it's the latter, not the former. I don't think I ever actually officially slid, but there was a point where I had a crush on her."

Andi initially appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor and then starred on The Bachelorette's tenth edition.

Andi rejected Nick Viall -- who became close friends with Dean -- and got engaged to Josh Murray at the Final Rose Ceremony of her The Bachelorette season, but she and Josh split in January 2015.

"I forgot to even consider [Andi and Nick] had even dated at any point. I just thought she was cute," Dean told Jared.

"I think that Amanda Stanton posted a picture with her and I was like, 'Oh, that girl is cute.' Then I clicked on her page and I was like, 'Oh, that girl used to be the Bachelorette.' And that was basically the end of that."

"So thank you guys for getting me in trouble," Dean concluded. "I can't wait to [not] hear the end of this."

Shortly after the podcast episode was released, Andi took to Twitter and responded to Dean's revelation.

"Hahaha news to me but I think we can agree that it worked out in his favor with the badass and beautiful @caelynnmk," Andi tweeted on Wednesday. "But if you've got a brother?"

Later in the podcast, Dean and Jared played "Block on Instagram, marry, and Netflix and chill," and Dean was asked to choose between two of his exes, Lesley Murphy and Kristina Schulman, as well as Jared's ex Caila Quinn.

Dean refused and said, "I'm not going to play," which prompted Jared to come up with three other options -- Andi, The Bachelorette 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe and The Bachelor star Peter Weber's bachelorette Hannah Ann Sluss, all of whom Dean has never actually dated.

"Sure, okay," Dean obliged. "I would block Hannah Ann, I would marry Andi, and I would Netflix and chill with Kaitlyn. There. Bada boom, bada bing!"

But Dean seems quite happy and content in his relationship with Caelynn, who competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season and then nearly became The Bachelorette's Season 15 star last year. (The role went to Hannah Brown).

A source told E! News back in February  that Dean and Caelynn had a "commitment ceremony" -- which would explain why Dean was spotted wearing a wedding band -- but are "not legally married."

"[The ceremony] really brought their relationship to a new level," the source said at the time, when Dean and Caelynn were also teasing fans they had tied the knot around Valentine's Day.

Caelynn and Dean's relationship seemed to get really serious late last year when the former beauty pageant queen stayed by Dean's side after he was hospitalized in the Swiss Alps from a severe skiing accident.

Caelynn apparently traveled to Switzerland to pick Dean up from the hospital and take care of him as he recovered from a dislocated hip, fractured femur and surgery that required four screws to be put inside his body.

Dean previously gushed to Us Weekly his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past.

"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained.

"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."

Dean, however, insisted in December 2019 he was "never going to" marry Caelynn.

"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional," Dean had said.

"We joke around about it," he added. "Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."

Dean found fame when he vied for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season. He also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games.

