But Dean was pressed to name someone of the opposite sex, which made Dean a little uncomfortable considering he's been in a relationship with The Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes since they met last summer on Bachelor in Paradise 6.
"That's just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend!" Dean noted.
But in the spirit of playing a game of truths, Dean admitted, "I think before I had gone on Paradise for the second time [in 2019], I might have slid into Andi Dorfman's DMs."
Dean recalled, "Or I maybe just asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her, I can't remember. I think it's the latter, not the former. I don't think I ever actually officially slid, but there was a point where I had a crush on her."
"I forgot to even consider [Andi and Nick] had even dated at any point. I just thought she was cute," Dean told Jared.
"I think that Amanda Stanton posted a picture with her and I was like, 'Oh, that girl is cute.' Then I clicked on her page and I was like, 'Oh, that girl used to be the Bachelorette.' And that was basically the end of that."
"So thank you guys for getting me in trouble," Dean concluded. "I can't wait to [not] hear the end of this."
Shortly after the podcast episode was released, Andi took to Twitter and responded to Dean's revelation.
"Hahaha news to me but I think we can agree that it worked out in his favor with the badass and beautiful @caelynnmk," Andi tweeted on Wednesday. "But if you've got a brother?"
Later in the podcast, Dean and Jared played "Block on Instagram, marry, and Netflix and chill," and Dean was asked to choose between two of his exes, Lesley Murphy and Kristina Schulman, as well as Jared's ex Caila Quinn.
A source told E! News back in February that Dean and Caelynn had a "commitment ceremony" -- which would explain why Dean was spotted wearing a wedding band -- but are "not legally married."
"[The ceremony] really brought their relationship to a new level," the source said at the time, when Dean and Caelynn were also teasing fans they had tied the knot around Valentine's Day.
Caelynn and Dean's relationship seemed to get really serious late last year when the former beauty pageant queen stayed by Dean's side after he was hospitalized in the Swiss Alps from a severe skiing accident.
Caelynn apparently traveled to Switzerland to pick Dean up from the hospital and take care of him as he recovered from a dislocated hip, fractured femur and surgery that required four screws to be put inside his body.
Dean previously gushed to Us Weekly his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past.
"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained.
"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."
Dean, however, insisted in December 2019 he was "never going to" marry Caelynn.
"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional," Dean had said.
"We joke around about it," he added. "Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."