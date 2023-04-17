Dean famously lost a 4.5 carat diamond he had purchased for Caelynn's engagement ring, and so prior to his October 2022 marriage proposal, he bought a temporary "small" and less expensive diamond for his bride-to-be.
To this day, Dean said he still hasn't found that big rock.
"It evaporated. I think Caelynn hid it or did something with it, to be honest," Dean joked during a joint appearance with his fiancee on the April 13 episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
Caelynn chimed in with a laugh, "That would be a crazy thing for me to do!"
Dean said on a serious note, "It went missing. She has a new ring. The ring I proposed with -- I went to a jeweler and bought an inexpensive diamond ring, just to have something for the occasion. And now, I do have a new engagement ring."
Dean revealed, "So it's her third engagement ring, I guess you could call it. And I haven't given it to her yet, but I plan on giving it to her before the wedding in a special way. Maybe in Hawaii, who knows."
Dean and Caelynn are currently on a two-week vacation in Maui, Hawaii -- a trip that Dean apparently planned himself.
"We'll see if there's a moment that lends itself to that," Dean shared.
"But fortunately, a ring company reached out and was like, 'Hey, we heard you lost the ring. We would love to give you another one.' So I got out of the woods a little bit on that one... The new ring is your ring, [Caelynn]."
Dean and Caelynn will be tying the knot in Aspen, CO, this summer, and they've already sent out their "Save the Dates," which show the wedding will be on the 23rd of their chosen month.
"Everything is good. He needs to pick out his tux, but my [two] dresses are ordered. We just got our invitations in, and I feel like we have everything. I feel good. I feel less stressed than I did when we started [planning]."
Dean joked about how he's "very actively involved in the wedding planning," later admitting that was "a bold-faced lie."
"I have a say in things," noted Dean, who wants to wear a bolo tie to the ceremony and a cowboy hat to the reception.
"We just got our invitations mocked up and sent to us and they are beautiful invitations, but there are little details where I'm like, 'Why is there a pair of little cowboy boots on the invitation? I've never worn cowboy boots. I don't think you wear cowboy boots very often.'"
He continued, "So I was like, 'Why are we tailoring our invitations to be this cowboy theme when neither of us are a cowboy or cowgirl? So there are little things like that, where I'm like, 'What's that all about?' But then we just figure out a solution for it pretty quickly and easily, so it's been good! I'm getting excited."
Dean revealed he has "60 percent" of his vows written -- "in my head" -- and he's "looking forward to that" part of the wedding.
Caelynn said Dean had planned out his Best Man speech for his brother's wedding and forgot it all, and so she's "a little worried" he's going to do that again.
"I just added some new stuff in there... [I thought], 'Maybe I should put some emotion into my vows,'" Dean said with a laugh.
Even though he admittedly doesn't have "the best memory," Dean said he doesn't want to read his vows off a piece of paper.
"One of my biggest pet peeves with weddings is when the bride or groom are delivering their vows and they are just reading like a robot off the notepad," Dean complained.
"I just want some emotion and some genuineness in the actual reading of the vows! So maybe I'll write them down, but I'm not going to read them [or] rehearse it."
Caelynn then popped the question to Dean in December 2022, which made their engagement even more "official." She forced him to conquer his fear of riding horses since he had pushed her out of her comfort zone with that brutal Hawaiian hike.
Caelynn and Dean -- who previously admitted he'd prefer to just get married in a low-key courthouse ceremony -- initially planned to elope in Italy but then they realized Colorado would be a better wedding destination because all of their friends would be able to attend.
On Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dean broke up with Caelynn on her birthday and left the show alone because he didn't think he was ready to provide the commitment that Caelynn wanted.
However, Dean returned for Caelynn later on and begged her to give him a second chance, and the pair left Paradise dating each other.
Following their Paradise exit, Dean convinced Caelynn to live "the van life" with him in which they traveled together and didn't have a stable home base.
But Dean apparently got the van life out of his system because the couple moved into a home together in Las Vegas, NV, in Spring 2021. Caelynn and Dean later relocated to Denver, CO.
Back in June 2022, Dean revealed on his podcast that he had made a deal with Caelynn about getting engaged.
"I made a deal with [Caelynn]. I was like, 'I'll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck,'" Dean said, which sparked criticism from some fans that Dean didn't treat Caelynn very well.
Dean also admitted at the time how he had thrown a "hissy fit" upon seeing the 4.5 karat ring Caelynn was hoping to have on her finger one day and the pair got into "a scuffle."
Dean said getting engaged was simply "a touchy subject" in his relationship, adding, "Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don't even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she's the one who wants to get married."
But then Caelynn came through and bought Dean a truck in August 2022.
Back in April 2022, Caelynn recalled her reaction to Dean's request that she propose marriage to him.
"When Dean first said that, I thought, 'Okay, [it's] another thing Dean is saying to break the mold.' Sometimes he says things just for a reaction, and he'll admit that. I thought that's kind of what he was doing," Caelynn explained in a Q&A on YouTube.
"But the more I thought about it, the more I loved it, because traditionally, he would propose to me. That's something I've dreamt of for so long, and that's something that he doesn't get -- a day that's catered to him and this special moment where he's really thought of. That's when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love this.'"
Caelynn pointed out how she and Dean have "a partnership" and so they both deserve to have a proposal day.
"I love the idea of planning this extravagant -- well, not extravagant, because he doesn't like to be the center of attention -- but just this thing that's all about him. So after I really thought about it, I am really, really into it," Caelynn said.
When Dean and Caelynn do tie the knot, they both plan to change their last names to "Bell" in honor of Dean's late mother, whose maiden name was Bell.
Dean and Caelynn have been wearing wedding bands since 2020 to show they are committed to each other. Caelynn told Us Weekly last year that it "really frustrates" her when fans assume Dean isn't good to her.
"He is hilarious and he's very sarcastic and he's also the most romantic person I think I've ever met. He's so thoughtful," Caelynn boasted.
"So I think that's a big misconception -- that I'm, like, more invested in the relationship or he, like, doesn't treat me right. I'm like, 'No, he treats me exceptionally well and he's always going out of his way to just surprise me and do romantic things.'"
Prior to meeting on Paradise, Caelynn competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, and Dean had been on multiple The Bachelor spinoffs after initially appearing on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.
Dean previously gushed to Us his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past. Dean was previously linked to Kristina Schulman, Danielle Lombard and Lesley Murphy from The Bachelor world alone.
"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained of Caelynn.
"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want, and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."
"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional," Dean told the magazine at the time.
"We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."