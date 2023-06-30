Alongside a photo of Danielle hooked up to an IV, Danielle wrote in the caption, "Nope, I'm not getting a trendy hangover IV."
"When I started this whole process of freezing my eggs (more on that later [smile emoji], I found out I was severely anemic. My iron reserves were next to nothing and with heavy periods, I came close to needing a blood transfusion," she continued.
The registered nurse and aesthetic clinician -- who is currently dating Bachelor in Paradise'sMichael Allio -- explained how she was "able to at least get my hemoglobin to the upper 9's" by taking oral iron. (She shared that normal hemoglobin levels range from 12 through 16).
"But if you've ever taken oral iron, you know how hard it can be on your stomach," Danielle explained.
"My iron reserve levels weren't showing much improvement, so IV iron it is! Iron is a pivotal element in your bodies ability to produce red blood cells."
Danielle proceeded to list the "symptoms of anemia," which include feeling tired and weaker more often than usual -- especially with exercise -- as well as an irregular heartbeat and problems concentrating and thinking.
Danielle said anemic people also generally look pale and feel "like a space cadet." She also added dizziness and shortness of breath to her post.
"[I] literally look like a twilight character without makeup," Danielle joked.
Danielle concluded her post with a serious message about anemia.
"Anemia is no joke and I just want to encourage y'all to take care of yourselves," Danielle said.
"Make the doctors appointment, get the labs done, do your chest/breast and testes checks. Preventative care is way less expensive than critical or emergent care if you let things go too far."
And finally, Danielle thanked her "amazing" nurses, adding, "[They] have told me to expect maybe some flu like symptoms post infusion. Have any of y'all had iron infusions and how did you feel afterwards?"
Danielle moved to Cleveland, OH, to be closer to Michael and his young son James earlier this year, and she recently gushed about him on Instagram, "Ladies -- hold out for a man that will love you like this!"
Prior to moving to Ohio, Danielle -- who lost her fiance Nick Haag to a drug overdose in 2011 -- lived in Nashville, TN, for 12 years.
Michael, originally from Akron, OH, welcomed James during his marriage to his late wife Laura Ritter-Allio, who passed away from breast cancer in 2019.
On Bachelor in Paradise last summer, Michael was romantically interested in Sierra Jackson, but he ultimately determined something was "missing" between them and he was unable to let his walls down due to grief.
But when Danielle stepped foot on the Paradise beach in Mexico, Michael seemed ecstatic and affectionately called her "Dani."
The pair had spoken via DMs on Instagram and become friends prior to filming the show, but Paradise marked the first time they were meeting in-person.
Michael and Danielle were able to connect quickly over their similar losses and traumas. The pair slowly got to know each other and never expressed interest in dating anyone else on the show.
Michael and Danielle chose to leave Bachelor in Paradise together as a couple before overnight Fantasy Suites. They both determined they weren't ready to get engaged, especially because Danielle had yet to meet James.
However, Michael revealed on the reunion show in November that James quickly came to adore Danielle and never wanted her to leave when she was visiting. Danielle also confirmed that she felt the same way about James and couldn't wait to be a bigger part of his life.
Michael also announced on the reunion show that he's "in love" with Danielle and she had changed his life for the better. Danielle is only the second woman whom Michael has ever said, "I love you," to.
While Danielle had no reservations about moving to Ohio in order to progress her relationship with Michael naturally, she explained how they don't want to live under the same roof -- at least not yet -- as to not rush things or disrupt James' comfortable routine.
"I'm just so excited," Michael said on social media in December of Danielle's decision to uproot her life for him.
"Long distance is difficult, but we've made the best of it and this next chapter and upcoming year is one I am so looking forward to. She's the best!"