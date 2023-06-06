Danielle moved to Cleveland to be closer to Michael and his son James earlier this year, and now the registered nurse and aesthetic clinician has started a new job at the Skin Center, which just had its big grand opening last week.
Michael took to his Instagram Stories at the time to celebrate the Skin Center's grand opening.
"Today is a big day," Michael wrote, according to BachelorNation.com.
"Danielle has the Skin Center's grand opening today. I think there are going to be around 300 people there, I'm just trying to show Dani some love. She's super excited and I'm pumped!"
Michael went on to reveal how his mother and "her posse" also came to support Danielle, whom the business owner affectionately called "my girl." Michael also called the Skin Center "amazing" and Danielle a "pro."
Danielle reposted a selfie with Michael from the event, writing, "Ladies -- hold out for a man that will love you like this!"
Danielle also dubbed Michael "the best hype man" and added many heart emojis to her posts on Instagram Stories.
In a May 17 birthday post, Michael -- who turned 39-years-old -- said this past year was "the best" year of his life thanks to Danielle and his son.
Prior to moving to Ohio, Danielle lived in Nashville, TN, for 12 years.
"I knew @dmmaltby was loved, but after this weekend in Nashville, it became all so clear. We spent last weekend not only packing and prepping for her move to Cleveland this week but also spending quality time with her amazing, talented friends," Michael wrote in February shortly after Danielle's farewell party in Tennessee.
"It may sound like I'm surprised... but I'm not. Rather, I'm in awe of what she has built for herself over the last decade. The amount of authentic love that people have for her is indescribable and quite frankly beautiful. It's really the result of years of showing up for everyone that needed her."
On Bachelor in Paradise last summer, Michael was romantically interested in Sierra Jackson, but he ultimately determined something was "missing" between them and he was unable to let his walls down due to grief.
But when Danielle stepped foot on the Paradise beach in Mexico, Michael seemed ecstatic and affectionately called her "Dani."
They had spoken via DMs on Instagram and become friends prior to filming the show but claimed they had never met in person.
Michael and Danielle were able to connect quickly over their similar losses and traumas. The pair slowly got to know each other and never expressed interest in dating anyone else on the show.
Michael and Danielle chose to leave Bachelor in Paradise together as a couple before overnight Fantasy Suites. They both determined they weren't ready to get engaged, especially because Danielle had yet to meet James.
However, Michael revealed on the reunion show in November that James quickly came to adore Danielle and never wanted her to leave when she was visiting. Danielle also confirmed that she felt the same way about James and couldn't wait to be a bigger part of his life.
Michael also announced on the reunion show that he's "in love" with Danielle and she had changed his life for the better. Danielle is only the second woman whom Michael has ever said, "I love you," to.
While Danielle had no reservations about moving to Ohio in order to progress her relationship with Michael naturally, she explained how they don't want to live under the same roof -- at least not yet -- as to not rush things or disrupt James' comfortable routine.
"I'm just so excited," Michael said on social media in December of Danielle's decision to uproot her life for him.
"Long distance is difficult, but we've made the best of it and this next chapter and upcoming year is one I am so looking forward to. She's the best!"