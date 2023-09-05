Danielle appears to be single and back on the market, at least based on what her Instagram is currently showing.
The neonatal nurse and model even deleted 2022 videos and reels featuring Michael that had been pinned at the top of her Instagram page and captured the early days of their romance.
Michael, for his part, has apparently also deleted images of Danielle on his Instagram account.
Michael's last post with Danielle dates back to June 5, when he posted a slideshow of photos promoting a men's brand of jeans.
And on May 25, Michael thanked Danielle for giving him the best birthday he could ask for during a trip to Chicago.
Bachelor Nation has been questioning the status of Danielle and Michael's relationship for almost two months now.
And every time Michael or Danielle posts a photo or promotion via Instagram, fans flood the comments with concern about whether the pair is still together.
Michael and Danielle have yet to respond to their fans' demand for answers, but Michael was put on the spot about his relationship -- which began on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer -- during the August 2 episode of the "She's All Bach" podcast.
Michael insisted, however, that he and Danielle "both love each other, like, very much."
"But we just kind of want to keep things private," Michael reiterated.
"I think when you start having a relationship and bringing people into it, people have opinions, you know, and it's just not the right way to run a relationship, so that's just something we've decided."
In addition to Michael and Danielle's suspicious social-media activity this summer, the Instagram account @Deuxmoi also posted a blind in late July claiming two Paradise fan-favorites were in trouble.
"Fan favorite moved to be closer to her final pick... might have to move back?" an anonymous person wrote, seemingly referring to Danielle's move from Tennessee to Ohio to be closer to Michael and his son James.
"Did her final pick struggle to be truthful about his journey for love? Seems that both have split as they have not been spotted together in over a month, have not interacted online with each other even though they live in the same city! She clearly deserves better."
ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to the breakup rumors, Danielle and Michael had been posting about each other all the time. In fact, they were very lovey-dovey on social media, and Danielle even shared how she was freezing her eggs.
Danielle -- who lost her late fiance Nick Haag to a drug overdose in 2011 -- moved to Cleveland for Michael in February. Prior to the move, the nurse had lived in Nashville for 12 years.
Michael, originally from Akron, OH, welcomed James during his marriage to his late wife Laura Ritter-Allio, who passed away from breast cancer in 2019.
On Bachelor in Paradise last summer, Michael was romantically interested in Sierra Jackson, but he ultimately determined something was "missing" between them and he was unable to let his walls down due to grief.
But when Danielle stepped foot on the Paradise beach in Mexico, Michael seemed ecstatic and affectionately called her "Dani."
The pair had spoken via DMs on Instagram and become friends prior to filming the show, but Paradise marked the first time they were meeting in-person.
Michael and Danielle were able to connect quickly over their similar losses and traumas. The pair slowly got to know each other and never expressed interest in dating anyone else on the show.
Michael and Danielle chose to leave Bachelor in Paradise together as a couple before overnight Fantasy Suites. They both determined they weren't ready to get engaged, especially because Danielle had yet to meet James.
However, Michael revealed on the reunion show in November that James quickly came to adore Danielle and never wanted her to leave when she was visiting.
Danielle also confirmed that she felt the same way about James and couldn't wait to be a bigger part of his life.
Michael also announced on the reunion show that he was "in love" with Danielle and she had changed his life for the better. Danielle is only the second woman whom Michael ever said, "I love you," to.
While Danielle had no reservations about moving to Ohio in order to progress her relationship with Michael naturally, she explained how they didn't want to live under the same roof -- at least not yet -- as to not rush things or disrupt James' comfortable routine.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm just so excited," Michael said on social media in December of Danielle's decision to uproot her life for him.
"Long distance is difficult, but we've made the best of it and this next chapter and upcoming year is one I am so looking forward to. She's the best!"