Brian and Parisa managed to remain friends, but they had a bit of an awkward and flirtatious exchange about their relationship in a joint interview with BachelorNation.com that took place on-camera in September 2025.
"Are you dating?" Parisa asked Brian.
"I'm talking to somebody," Brian replied.
Brian went on to claim of Parisa, "She's trying to reel me back in."
When asked if there's any chance they'll get back together, Parisa just stared at Brian.
"I want to see what he says," Parisa noted with a slight smirk on her face.
After Brian hesitated for a moment and smiled at Parisa, he shared, "I wouldn't say it's out of the question."
Brian and Parisa got voted out of Bachelor in Paradise by their peers before the Season 10 finale because they didn't appear to be one of the strongest couples left in the game.
Brian and Parisa left Costa Rica still dating, but their relationship fell apart in the real world.
"It honestly felt like a game of Tug of War when it came to our communication styles," Parisa explained last year.
"I think you dumped me," Brian interjected with a big smile on his face.
"I didn't dump you," Parisa clarified.
"There was no dumping," she continued. "We just both hit a wall because we just didn't know what to do anymore. I think our communication styles were just so off, and it was just like, 'Okay, this isn't working.'"
Brian insisted, however, that there was "no fallout" or crazy fight that ended their romance, and Parisa agreed.
Brian explained how long distance was "difficult" and the reality TV stars were just so busy.