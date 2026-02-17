Bachelor in Paradise alum Brian Autz is in a new relationship, and he made it Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram Stories and posted a photo with his new girlfriend Avery Bell in Naples, FL.

Avery also shared photos from her romantic trip with Brian, who currently splits his time between Boynton Beach, FL, and Long Island, NY.

Avery wrote alongside her post, "Escaping the snow!"

Brian wrote in the comments, "Don't Worry Darling Weekend."

Fans also noticed that Brian's Bachelor in Paradise good friend, Bailey Brown, is now following Avery's Instagram page, according to BachelorNation.com.

While Brian hasn't shared specific details about his new love interest, they appear to be happy.

Prior to getting romantically involved with Avery, Brian had dated Parisa Shifteh on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.

However, the couple broke up shortly after they returned home from filming.

Brian and Parisa managed to remain friends, but they had a bit of an awkward and flirtatious exchange about their relationship in a joint interview with BachelorNation.com that took place on-camera in September 2025.

"Are you dating?" Parisa asked Brian.

"I'm talking to somebody," Brian replied.

"Did you tell her your favorite color?" Parisa quipped, referring to their fight in the VIP pool following the "Birds of Paradise" dancing competition on Bachelor in Paradise.

"No," Brian responded with a laugh. "I guess we boiled it down to blue because of what I wear outfit-wise."

Brian went on to claim of Parisa, "She's trying to reel me back in."

When asked if there's any chance they'll get back together, Parisa just stared at Brian.

"I want to see what he says," Parisa noted with a slight smirk on her face.

After Brian hesitated for a moment and smiled at Parisa, he shared, "I wouldn't say it's out of the question."

Brian and Parisa got voted out of Bachelor in Paradise by their peers before the Season 10 finale because they didn't appear to be one of the strongest couples left in the game.

Brian and Parisa left Costa Rica still dating, but their relationship fell apart in the real world.

"It honestly felt like a game of Tug of War when it came to our communication styles," Parisa explained last year.

"I think you dumped me," Brian interjected with a big smile on his face.

"I didn't dump you," Parisa clarified.

"There was no dumping," she continued. "We just both hit a wall because we just didn't know what to do anymore. I think our communication styles were just so off, and it was just like, 'Okay, this isn't working.'"

Brian insisted, however, that there was "no fallout" or crazy fight that ended their romance, and Parisa agreed.

Brian explained how long distance was "difficult" and the reality TV stars were just so busy.

But Parisa insisted that she and Brian "really did try" to make it work after the show.

"But it was unfortunate because it was during a really tough time with [Brian]'s work, and our schedules just didn't line up," Parisa explained.

"It was hard on both of us, and we had different expectations of what we wanted in a relationship, which was perfectly okay. But we really had to go through it to learn that."

Brian reiterated how "distance was a major factor" in their split.

"I just opened a restaurant and I was super tied to it," he recalled. "We communicated as best as possible and we supported each other. It just made things very difficult."

But Brian said he and Parisa were "still supporting each other" and still had love for each other.

"We wish the best for each other, and the experience we had together was unforgettable in Paradise. It was amazing and I would never take it back," he noted.

During the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 reunion in September 2025, Parisa had announced that she was dating someone new.

Parisa proceeded to soft launch her new relationship on Instagram a couple of weeks later, and based on her recent social-media activity, it appears they're still an item.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

