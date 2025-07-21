"His first breath took ours away. Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24," the couple wrote on Instagram at the time.
The pair added, "Everyone is home happy and healthy -- his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true. Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We're parents!"
Blake also commented on the post, "Best day of my life."
Blake and Giannina had to keep their relationship, which began in late 2021, under wraps for a while because they had met on a Paramount+ reality show called All Star Shore, which didn't premiere until June 2022.
Giannina, for her part, had appeared on Love is Blind in 2020. The show featured her getting engaged to contestant Damian Powers, but during the season finale, Damian admitted at the altar he couldn't go through with the marriage.
The pair chose to stay together and continue dating, but then Giannina announced in August 2021 she and Damian had split.
"I am officially single. Me and Damian haven't been dating for a couple of months now," Giannina told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
He was romantically interested in Hannah Godwin on the ABC spinoff, but she chose to pursue a relationship with Dylan Barbour instead.
Blake said on Instagram in Summer 2021 that he has no interest in appearing on the franchise again for the sake of his mental health because he believes the franchise "breeds toxicity and emotional abuse."