Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann and fiancee Giannina Gibelli have dished about their upcoming wedding and how "magical" it will be.

ADVERTISEMENT
Blake and Giannina got engaged in Madrid in October 2024, and they're apparently not missing a beat when it comes to wedding planning.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The happy couple revealed to Us Weekly that they'll be "taking a trip" this month to figure out where they're going to get married.

"It's just going to be so magical," Giannina, 32, gushed to the magazine. "We don't know what it's going to look like [yet]."

Blake, 36, admitted it's already been "a bit of a process" to hammer out the details but he's looking forward to tying the knot in Summer 2026.

Giannina and Blake will apparently be exchanging vows in front of their closest friends and family in a destination wedding.

"I'm a very small and intimate kind of gal," Giannina noted.

"Also, it's far away. So you know who your people are. Whoever's going to show up. I know you're my people!"

Blake interjected, "I think we're going to invite a decent amount, but I think it's going to end up being kind of an intimate, intimate [thing], it's going to be fun."

The couple also shared how they're "working hard" on some exciting career ventures, possibly involving a return to reality television.

Late last year, Giannina called her love story with Blake a dream come true in a joint interview with People.

"As soon as I met Blake, I knew he was my soul mate and I know the universe was always leading me to him," she gushed in November.

"Being together forever and creating our family is literally the joy of my life."

Giannina and The Bachelorette alum welcomed their first child together in April 2024.

"His first breath took ours away. Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24," the couple wrote on Instagram at the time.

The pair added, "Everyone is home happy and healthy -- his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true. Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We're parents!"

Blake also commented on the post, "Best day of my life."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Giannina previously called Heath his "father's twin," explaining to People, "There are so many similarities, it's adorable to see them light up in each other."

"As far as personality goes," she added, "he's an Aries like his mama so we'll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us."

ADVERTISEMENT
Giannina said delivering her baby was "the coolest, most empowering and most badass thing" she's ever done in her life.

The Love Is Blind alum also said she "couldn't have asked for a better partner" to have by her side when she was in labor.

Blake and Giannina had announced they were expecting Baby No. 1 together in November 2023, exactly one year after Blake had asked his then-girlfriend to move in with him in Denver, CO.

Blake and Giannina hard launched their relationship in April 2022 while they were on a trip to Spain, several months after reports began to swirl about the couple dating.

Blake and Giannina had to keep their relationship, which began in late 2021, under wraps for a while because they had met on a Paramount+ reality show called All Star Shore, which didn't premiere until June 2022.

Blake had finished The Bachelorette's fourteenth season starring Becca Kufrin in second place and then failed to find lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Giannina, for her part, had appeared on Love is Blind in 2020. The show featured her getting engaged to contestant Damian Powers, but during the season finale, Damian admitted at the altar he couldn't go through with the marriage.

The pair chose to stay together and continue dating, but then Giannina announced in August 2021 she and Damian had split.

"I am officially single. Me and Damian haven't been dating for a couple of months now," Giannina told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

As for Blake, his breakup with Becca on The Bachelorette finale in August 2018 was excruciating to watch considering Blake had said he was madly in love with the show's leading lady.

Blake was admittedly "blindsided" by Becca's decision to get engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen in the end.

"I truly thought that if it came down to me proposing, that she wouldn't say no," Blake told ET in 2018. "I thought what we had was real."

ADVERTISEMENT
Blake added it was "incredibly hard" to get over his heartbreak.

After appearing on Becca's The Bachelorette season, Blake had flings with The Bachelor alums Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman in the real world.

Blake then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition and was portrayed as a playboy.

He was romantically interested in Hannah Godwin on the ABC spinoff, but she chose to pursue a relationship with Dylan Barbour instead.

Blake said on Instagram in Summer 2021 that he has no interest in appearing on the franchise again for the sake of his mental health because he believes the franchise "breeds toxicity and emotional abuse."

Blake led Bachelor Nation to believe he and Becca were getting back together in 2021, but Becca denied that was the case and chose to look for love on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise that summer.

Becca is now happily married to her Paradise co-star and The Bachelorette 17 alum Thomas Jacobs.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 6
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 6 NEWS