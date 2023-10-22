Bachelor in Paradise alum Bibiana Julian has surprised fans by announcing that she's pregnant.

Bibiana, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, soft launched her new relationship with a mystery man in April.

And Bibiana recently took to Instagram to reveal that she's expecting her first child.

The Bachelor alum posted a photo of herself standing on the steps of a building with her baby bump on full display.

The picture featured Bibiana wearing a white bikini top, white wide-leg pants and a white suit jacket.

Bibiana captioned her post, "Bebe and I," alongside a heart emoji.

Many members of Bachelor Nation chimed in with congratulatory and supportive messages, such as Vanessa Grimaldi and Katie Morton.

Astrid Loch commented, "Baby and Bibi! You look stunning! Congrats!"

Nicole Lopez-Alvar gushed, "Beautiful Bibi! Sending so much love to you and your baby!"

And Tia Booth wrote, "Ahhhh! You're so perfect! Congratulations mama!"

When Bibiana announced she's in a relationship this past string, she was noticeably wearing a diamond band on her ring finger, which raised eyebrows about whether she's off the market.

Bibiana found fame when she first competed on Season 22 of The Bachelor starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. in 2017.

At the time, Bibiana was a 30-year-old executive assistant and former NFL Miami Dolphins cheerleader from Miami Beach, FL.

Bibiana then returned for The Bachelor Winter Games and Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, but she left both shows single.

In December 2018, Bibiana sparked dating rumors with The Bachelorette 13 alum Peter Kraus because the pair was spotted together at a Miami Heat basketball game.

A source had told E! News at the time that Bibiana and Peter were "casually dating" and "definitely into each other" despite living in different states, but Bibiana ultimately set the record straight.

"Nothing is going on with Peter Kraus and I. Absolutely nothing," Bibiana told Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins during a December 2018 appearance on their "Almost Famous" podcast.

Bibiana insisted her relationship with the Wisconsin personal trainer was strictly platonic -- but they did have a brief fling at one point.

"I wouldn't say it was something serious," Bibiana said.

"I'm just going to clarify -- and I don't know if he'll be happy with it -- but, like, him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise, so that's kind of, like, when it started off. But we stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was, like, 'Why don't we go to a Heat game?' One of my friends hooked me up with sick seats."

Bibiana also revealed to Ashley and Ben that there was a new man in her life and he was something special.

"I don't want to jinx it, but this guy is kind of too good to be true [and] everything I would want in a person," Bibiana gushed without revealing the guy's identity.

"I want to tread lightly... Nobody knows him and it's not Peter Kraus."

But the relationship clearly didn't last because Bibiana went back to the beaches of Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season to find her future husband in 2019.

Bibiana unfortunately went home during the first Rose Ceremony of the season when the men had the power to hand out roses.

"I'm sad... Maybe if I hooked up with [Blake Horstmann] I would have still been here," Bibiana joked following her ouster, referring to Blake's hookups with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman at the 2019 Stagecoach music festival prior to his Paradise appearance.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

