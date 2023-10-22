Bibiana insisted her relationship with the Wisconsin personal trainer was strictly platonic -- but they did have a brief fling at one point.
"I wouldn't say it was something serious," Bibiana said.
"I'm just going to clarify -- and I don't know if he'll be happy with it -- but, like, him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise, so that's kind of, like, when it started off. But we stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was, like, 'Why don't we go to a Heat game?' One of my friends hooked me up with sick seats."
Bibiana also revealed to Ashley and Ben that there was a new man in her life and he was something special.
"I don't want to jinx it, but this guy is kind of too good to be true [and] everything I would want in a person," Bibiana gushed without revealing the guy's identity.
"I want to tread lightly... Nobody knows him and it's not Peter Kraus."
But the relationship clearly didn't last because Bibiana went back to the beaches of Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season to find her future husband in 2019.
Bibiana unfortunately went home during the first Rose Ceremony of the season when the men had the power to hand out roses.
"I'm sad... Maybe if I hooked up with [Blake Horstmann] I would have still been here," Bibiana joked following her ouster, referring to Blake's hookups with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman at the 2019 Stagecoach music festival prior to his Paradise appearance.