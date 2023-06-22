Astrid conducted a Q&A session with her followers via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and she opened up about how her second pregnancy -- thanks to a successful round of IVF -- has been "fairly easy" since the first trimester.
Astrid and Kevin wanted to be surprised by the sex of their first child and so they waited until August's delivery to find out.
A fan therefore asked Astrid if she and her husband want to be surprised again.
"We're waiting to find out again!" Astrid confirmed of Baby No. 2.
"If you have it in you to wait, I highly recommend it [because] you truly don't get many surprises in life and this one is as good as it gets. It was such an amazing moment Kev and I shared when Auggy was born. I couldn't imagine doing it any other way now."
Astrid and Kevin's second child is due October 8, and so the new baby and Auggy will be a little less than two years apart.
"I'm so excited to see Aug as a big brother [because] he is such a sweet boy and I know it's going to melt my heart, but I also feel really anxious and guilty about now being able to give 100% to either kid," Astrid expressed via Instagram Stories.
"But I'm hoping that will go away once the baby is actually here."
Astrid also dished on whether she and Kevin would like to expand their family even further, after their second child is welcomed into the world.
"This is such a hard question to answer... We have one more frozen embryo left so that's definitely in the back of our minds, but I'm also really scared of a failed transfer and then having to decide if I want to undergo another retrieval or not," Astrid explained in the Q&A.
Astrid elaborated, "Since I've had an ectopic pregnancy, I'm a little scared of trying naturally as I don't want to risk it happening again."
Astrid went on to reveal the criteria for making that big decision when the time comes.
"I think it'll depend on 1. If this baby is a boy or a girl (if it's another boy I'll be inclined to try for a girl) and 2. What having two kids is like because I might just be like yeah okay this is a lot of work I'm good," Astrid noted.
In addition, Astrid shared how there have been "amazing" but also "so many hard parts" of parenthood.
"I think my favorite thing is seeing Auggy learn and discover new things + the love you feel for your kids is something you can't put into words," Astrid gushed.
"I don't think I was prepared for how mentally draining being a parent would be. It truly is 24/7 work and you never sleep quite the same and you constantly feel like you're doing a million things but at the same time not doing enough."
Back in December, Kevin revealed on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast of the pair's plans for Baby No. 2, "We're going in for our second IVF transfer in January [2023], so hopefully we have a second by September, fingers crossed."
Kevin said he and his wife had "two embryos left" at the time.
"We have two cracks at it for hopefully a sibling for [our son]. But it is so much work. I go to the firehouse to relax," Kevin said with a laugh.
Astrid was only one week from picking up her medications, and she said if the first embryo transfer didn't work, she and Kevin would "try again in February."
"And if that doesn't work, we have to start over," Astrid shared on the podcast.
Kevin admitted he has "a lot of empathy now" for couples struggling to conceive a baby.
"The amount of stuff [Astrid] put herself through just to have [our son] is unbelievable," Kevin boasted of his wife. "I think when you have a baby in the end, it's all worth it."
Astrid and Kevin tied the knot on October 28, 2022 at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, FL, after a three-year engagement and two postponed weddings due to COVID-19 and Astrid's due date with their first child.
The couple -- whose wedding had initially been scheduled for November 2020 before it was pushed back to November 2021 -- revealed how the third time was the charm and their wedding day was "magical" and "worked out" because their son got to participate and take photos.
Astrid and Kevin, who got engaged in August 2019, said that when they decided they were ready to start a family, they tried to conceive naturally for a year.
When that didn't work, Astrid underwent multiple intrauterine inseminations and then started IVF a week before Christmas in December 2020.
Astrid ended up going through two rounds of IVF before getting pregnant for the first time with her son.
Following Auggy's birth in November 2021, Astrid and Kevin resumed planning their wedding for the following year.
Astrid and Kevin were a solid couple on Bachelor in Paradise in Summer 2018, but Kevin blindsided and dumped Astrid before the Fantasy Suite dates and ended up trying to win her back during the live reunion show.
Kevin explained on the reunion special of Paradise's fifth season he had a lot of fears and insecurities he had to deal with via therapy regarding his previous romances before being able to commit to a woman wholeheartedly and settle down.
One of Kevin's exes is Ashley Iaconetti, whom he met on The Bachelor Winter Games but split from in March 2018.
"I will never forget when I left the show, going to my best friends and being like, 'I know we technically broke up on the show, but I'm pretty sure this is the person I'm going to marry,'" Astrid previously told People.
"I feel like I knew right away how well he fit into my life."
Back in November 2018, Astrid and Kevin's families reportedly met each other at an event in Toronto, Canada, and then the following month, Astrid -- who worked as a plastic surgery office manager in Tampa, FL -- moved in with Kevin in his hometown of Toronto.
Prior to appearing on Paradise several years ago, Astrid competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season, and Kevin found fame when he won the debut season of The Bachelorette Canada in 2016 and then appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.