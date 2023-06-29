But Ashley is apparently in no rush to try for Baby No. 2 and give Dawson a sibling.
"To be honest I'm quite terrified of being pregnant again. As most of you following me know, I had Hyperemesis Gravidarum with Dawson... I threw up almost daily for seven months and needed to be on an IV quite often during the first 16 weeks of pregnancy because I couldn't keep any liquids down," Ashley shared earlier this week on Instagram.
"If you've got tips on being very sick with a toddler, please comment & DM," she wrote, suggesting that she believes she'll struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum again.
Ashley continued in her lengthy post, "Despite this, I definitely want a family of four if possible -- ideally, I'd like Dawson to have a sibling within three years of his age. So we're going to start 'trying' at the end of the summer."
The Bachelor alum concluded, "Hopefully I can get pregnant as fast as possible because I want to get pregnancy over with! Haha. It would be a plus not to be pregnant and sick at all during the summer heat."
Ashley revealed in the comments that medicine helped with her nausea during her first pregnancy but "it's not the same as being truly well."
Ashley also shared how she'll have plenty of child care ready for Dawson in case she suffers with feeling sick again and she "might take 'maternity leave' in the first trimester" if she needs to.
After about seven months of trying to conceive and Jared undergoing sperm analysis, the couple revealed during an Amazon Live session in July 2021 that they were expecting their first child and the baby was due on in February 2022.
"Ashley has been a trouper and I love her so much. Last night, she threw up five times throughout the night. It's been a very sick month for her," Jared revealed at the time.
"I feel terrible because there's not much I can do except the occasional runs to the store for chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her very much, she's a strong woman and I know Ashley is going to be an incredible mother."
The pair then announced in August 2021 that Ashley was pregnant with a baby boy and they had already picked out a name for him -- a name Ashley had been sold on for about 20 years due to her love for romantic movies, including Titanic.
Ashley and Jared got married on August 11, 2019 at United Congregational Church Newport, RI, followed by a reception at Rosecliff, an oceanfront Gilded Age mansion in the seaside city.
The couple met in 2015 on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, and they attempted to navigate an on-and-off confusing romance on the show that simmered into a friendship in which Ashley largely pined for Jared as he dated other women on Season 2 and Season 3 of BIP.
Jared said he realized his feelings for Ashley and admittedly wanted what he couldn't have when she sparked up a romance with Canadian firefighter Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games.