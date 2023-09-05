Andrew, however, gushed about his pal, "Susie is the goofiest person you'll ever meet. I think she's the better version -- but girl version -- of me where she doesn't really overthink the things that she does. She's just like, 'Hey, I'm going to do it.' And I think that's the coolest thing."
Andrew initially competed for Katie Thurston's heart on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season in 2021, and then she looked for love again on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last year.
Andrew's first love interest in Paradise was Teddi Wright, and he gushed about how he could see a future with her.
But after Rodney Mathews joined the cast and expressed interest in dating Teddi, Teddi suddenly realized there was something "missing" with Andrew, and so she dumped the pro football player.
However instead of giving Rodney a chance or waiting for other bachelors to arrive, Teddi just left the beach in Mexico without saying goodbye to anybody -- not even her close friend Serene Russell, who seemed hurt and offended by Teddi's silent exit.
Andrew proceeded to test the dating waters with Brittany Galvin, Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin on the beaches in Mexico, but he ultimately quit Paradise because he felt a big piece of his heart was still with Teddi and he needed closure -- or at least some clarity about what went wrong -- from that relationship.
"We shared a couple texts, nothing serious; I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her," Andrew said on a November 22 episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
He added, "I just want to be friends at the end of the day. We went through this experience together. We spent some good time together and we laughed a lot together. So I just don't want her to be completely out of my life in that way and in that manner and just so shut down."
Andrew took to Instagram after his exit aired on Bachelor in Paradise and wrote, "Everyone has a heart break song. Jam out to it, but keep moving forward. Thankful to the women for the chance at love. All of you showed me soo much grace. Always hopeful."