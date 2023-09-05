Bachelor in Paradise alum Andrew Spencer has introduced his new girlfriend, Beca Michie, to the world by sharing Instagram pictures of his date to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's wedding.

Andrew went Instagram official with Beca, a fashion model who uses the "they" pronoun, shortly after Joe and Serena's September 2 wedding in South Carolina.

"From Chicago with love," Andrew captioned a slideshow of photos from Joe and Serena's southern wedding, including three pictures of his new girlfriend wearing a sexy backless, red dress.

In one of the photos, Andrew and Beca were kissing each other on the lips.

Andrew's friend, The Bachelorette 17 alum Greg Grippo, commented on the post, "Be good to him. He's sensitive," to which Beca replied, "I'll try my best."

The Bachelor 26 alum Susie Evans, who developed a close friendship with Andrew after she moved from Virginia to Los Angeles, wrote, "We love a hard launch!"

Bachelor in Paradise alums Abigail Heringer and Clay Harbor also weighed in.

"Cuties," wrote Abigail.

And Clay gushed, "My cousin found love. The cats out the bag."

Beca also posted photos from Joe and Serena's Charleston wedding, and captioned the upload, "Meet me on the dance floor."

Andrew and Susie recently shut down rumors they've been romantically involved with each other.

"No, absolutely not. No, [we're not dating]," Andrew said on "The Viall Files" podcast in late July. "We're just going to completely deny it and deny it hard."

Andrew, however, gushed about his pal, "Susie is the goofiest person you'll ever meet. I think she's the better version -- but girl version -- of me where she doesn't really overthink the things that she does. She's just like, 'Hey, I'm going to do it.' And I think that's the coolest thing."

Andrew initially competed for Katie Thurston's heart on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season in 2021, and then she looked for love again on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last year.

Andrew's first love interest in Paradise was Teddi Wright, and he gushed about how he could see a future with her.

But after Rodney Mathews joined the cast and expressed interest in dating Teddi, Teddi suddenly realized there was something "missing" with Andrew, and so she dumped the pro football player.

However instead of giving Rodney a chance or waiting for other bachelors to arrive, Teddi just left the beach in Mexico without saying goodbye to anybody -- not even her close friend Serene Russell, who seemed hurt and offended by Teddi's silent exit.

Andrew proceeded to test the dating waters with Brittany Galvin, Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin on the beaches in Mexico, but he ultimately quit Paradise because he felt a big piece of his heart was still with Teddi and he needed closure -- or at least some clarity about what went wrong -- from that relationship.

Jessenia believed her relationship with Andrew was getting pretty serious, and so he really upset her by leaving.

Andrew reached out to Teddi for a chat once he returned home from Mexico, but they never tried their romance again.

"We shared a couple texts, nothing serious; I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her," Andrew said on a November 22 episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.

He added, "I just want to be friends at the end of the day. We went through this experience together. We spent some good time together and we laughed a lot together. So I just don't want her to be completely out of my life in that way and in that manner and just so shut down."

Andrew took to Instagram after his exit aired on Bachelor in Paradise and wrote, "Everyone has a heart break song. Jam out to it, but keep moving forward. Thankful to the women for the chance at love. All of you showed me soo much grace. Always hopeful."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

