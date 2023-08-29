Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton and her husband Michael Fogel have revealed the gender of their first child together.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amanda, who has two pre-teen daughters from her first marriage, is pregnant with her third baby.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The Bachelor 20 alum took to Instagram on Monday, August 29 and shared photos from Amanda and Michael's at-home gender reveal.

In the photos, the spouses, Amanda's daughters -- Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 9, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio -- and the family dog posed in front of their staircase with pink confetti in the air, revealing that a baby girl is on the way.

Amanda captioned the slideshow, "IT'S A... 2.!!!!!!!!!!! 3. Big siblings."

Michael commented on his wife's post, "Can't wait."

Congratulatory messages poured in from members of Bachelor Nation -- including Emily Ferguson, Jade Roper, and Victoria Fuller.

Adam Gottschalk wrote, "We have the boys to bring over to help balance. Congrats you two!!!"

Amanda replied to Adam's message, "Yes please! Michael is shaking."

Ashley Iaconetti commented, "Awwww I love the girl gang!"

Hannah Ann Sluss gushed, "Adorable!!!! Another beautiful and perfect baby girl!"

Lauren Burnham wrote, "So excited for you guys!!"

Raven Gates exclaimed, "I'm sooooo excited for you guys!!! @michaelafogel You're out numbered, I know the feeling. I can't wait to hold her."

And Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis commented, "The dogs face in that last pic. Congrats Amanda! You're such an amazing girl mommy."

Amanda announced that she and Michael were expecting their first child together, who is due in January 2024, earlier this month.

"Mom + Dad... I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!!" Amanda gushed at the time, adding, "I'm finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Amanda and Michael were reportedly friends for two years before they began dating. Michael popped the question and the couple got engaged in December 2021.

Amanda married Michael in California in September 2022, and she called her wedding "pure magic."

During a late March Instagram Q&A with her followers, Amanda discussed potentially expanding her family. (She also scolded fans for constantly asking if she was expecting).

ADVERTISEMENT
When a person asked if Amanda wants more babies, Amanda replied at the time, "Yes! I'm not going to lie, though. I'm so nervous. I thought we would have started trying by now, but maybe a few more months?!"

Amanda, however, elaborated how it's difficult to truly prepare for having a baby.

"But then I keep thinking, 'Will we ever feel 100 percent ready for another baby?!' Whenever it happens, I'll be so so excited, whether we're ready or not," Amanda said.

Amanda also shared that if she and Michael did try for another baby, she hoped to get pregnant with a little boy "that is exactly like Michael."

Amanda then revealed on April 3 that she and Michael, a real estate entrepreneur, would "love to start trying at some point soon" for another child.

Amanda was married to Nick from 2012 to 2015. One year after their divorce, she appeared on Ben's The Bachelor season in 2016.

After Amanda introduced Ben to her two girls and finished his season in third place, the Lani the Label founder looked for love on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Amanda accepted a marriage proposal from Andi's ex-fiance Josh Murray during the finale, but they called it quits on their engagement and announced their split in December 2016.

Amanda and Josh had a nasty public breakup, with Amanda calling Josh "the worst" and admitting she had mistakenly ignored friends' grim warnings about his personality and character.

Amanda decided to search for The One on television again by participating in Bachelor in Paradise's fourth edition the next summer, when JoJo's The Bachelorette runner-up, Robby Hayes, pursued her.

However, Amanda and Robby's romance was short-lived and she confirmed their breakup in September 2017.

"Robby was somebody who was doing all these sweet things for me and saying that he wants a family and a future, and then we get off the show and all he wanted to do is party and not call me," Amanda told People at the finale taping.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amanda subsequently got romantically involved -- off-camera -- with Tillow co-founder Bobby Jacobs and the couple went Instagram official in May 2018.

Bobby, however, appeared to break Amanda's heart just about one year later.

"I'm sad. I cried a lot... I was completely blindsided [by the breakup] and it just happened very suddenly," Amanda told her fans on social media in April 2019.

After a series of heartbreak and men letting her down, Amanda told Us Weekly in April 2020 that dating and getting married again weren't high on her list of "priorities" considering she had "so many other things to worry about" in her life.

But Amanda proceeded to date attorney Oren Agman in 2020 before finally getting involved with Michael in early 2021.

Amanda made her romance with Michael Instagram official during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in February 2021.

"It's still new, so they're taking things slow and just enjoying their time together," a source told Us at the time. "He has met her daughters, of course, since they're with her half the time."

Amanda apparently fell hard and fast for Michael, because in August 2021, she said that she was hoping her man would pop the question soon.

When an Instagram user asked last summer when she wanted to get engaged, Amanda reportedly replied, "If we're being honest, yesterday."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 4
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 4 NEWS