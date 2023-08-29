The Bachelor 20 alum took to Instagram on Monday, August 29 and shared photos from Amanda and Michael's at-home gender reveal.
In the photos, the spouses, Amanda's daughters -- Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 9, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio -- and the family dog posed in front of their staircase with pink confetti in the air, revealing that a baby girl is on the way.
Amanda captioned the slideshow, "IT'S A... 2.!!!!!!!!!!! 3. Big siblings."
Michael commented on his wife's post, "Can't wait."
"Mom + Dad... I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!!" Amanda gushed at the time, adding, "I'm finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!"
Amanda and Michael were reportedly friends for two years before they began dating. Michael popped the question and the couple got engaged in December 2021.
Amanda married Michael in California in September 2022, and she called her wedding "pure magic."
During a late March Instagram Q&A with her followers, Amanda discussed potentially expanding her family. (She also scolded fans for constantly asking if she was expecting).
ADVERTISEMENT
When a person asked if Amanda wants more babies, Amanda replied at the time, "Yes! I'm not going to lie, though. I'm so nervous. I thought we would have started trying by now, but maybe a few more months?!"
Amanda, however, elaborated how it's difficult to truly prepare for having a baby.
"But then I keep thinking, 'Will we ever feel 100 percent ready for another baby?!' Whenever it happens, I'll be so so excited, whether we're ready or not," Amanda said.
Amanda also shared that if she and Michael did try for another baby, she hoped to get pregnant with a little boy "that is exactly like Michael."
Amanda then revealed on April 3 that she and Michael, a real estate entrepreneur, would "love to start trying at some point soon" for another child.
Amanda was married to Nick from 2012 to 2015. One year after their divorce, she appeared on Ben's The Bachelor season in 2016.
After Amanda introduced Ben to her two girls and finished his season in third place, the Lani the Label founder looked for love on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.
"Robby was somebody who was doing all these sweet things for me and saying that he wants a family and a future, and then we get off the show and all he wanted to do is party and not call me," Amanda told People at the finale taping.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amanda subsequently got romantically involved -- off-camera -- with Tillow co-founder Bobby Jacobs and the couple went Instagram official in May 2018.
Bobby, however, appeared to break Amanda's heart just about one year later.
After a series of heartbreak and men letting her down, Amanda told Us Weekly in April 2020 that dating and getting married again weren't high on her list of "priorities" considering she had "so many other things to worry about" in her life.
But Amanda proceeded to date attorney Oren Agman in 2020 before finally getting involved with Michael in early 2021.
Amanda made her romance with Michael Instagram official during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in February 2021.
"It's still new, so they're taking things slow and just enjoying their time together," a source told Us at the time. "He has met her daughters, of course, since they're with her half the time."
Amanda apparently fell hard and fast for Michael, because in August 2021, she said that she was hoping her man would pop the question soon.
When an Instagram user asked last summer when she wanted to get engaged, Amanda reportedly replied, "If we're being honest, yesterday."