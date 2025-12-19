"Are you dating anyone now, or are you currently dating at least?" Joe Amabile asked Allyshia during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which Joe co-hosts with wife Serena Pitt.
"No! No, god no. No," Allyshia confirmed.
"I wish I was. I wouldn't say I'm picky, but I don't want to date just to date. My time is valuable. I would rather spend my Friday nights on the sofa with my little sister or my friend or a bagel than going on a first date, if it's never going to go somewhere."
Allyshia continued, "And I think a lot of people date at this age just because it's fun. I have a lot of friends who love to go out on a first date. They love to have that first match, but I don't like that."
Allyshia said she doesn't believe her future husband is going to be at a sports bar at 2AM on a Thursday night but she's also aware that she needs to put herself out there to meet somebody.
"So, I don't know, I'm open to it. I just haven't really had any matches that have interested me whatsoever," Allyshia explained.
"And I think I'm maybe a little jaded from the Paradise experience, you know, getting to know someone and thinking they're someone very different from who they ended up being."
Allyshia was seemingly throwing shade at Sean, whom she had dated on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season this past summer.
Allyshia and Sean memorably self-eliminated fromBachelor in Paradise's tenth season and claimed they were "the strongest couple" on their way out, but they were broken up by the time the finale aired in September.
"That was a little bit of a setback for me in terms of dating," Allyshia admitted. "I don't know if it's the walls or it's timing. I don't know," Allyshia admitted, adding how Taylor Frankie Paul's upcoming The Bachelorette season may open up new possibilities for her.
Allyshia and Sean were great friends when they taped Bachelor in Paradise's Season 10 reunion in September, but Allyshia revealed to Joe and Serena, "I don't speak to Sean [now]."
"Not because anything happened we're not on speaking terms. We just don't have a relationship," she continued.
In terms of what went wrong, Allyshia shared, "I thought that Sean and I had created a relationship off of what was a friendship first, or a foundation, and that was kind of broken."
Allyshia continued, "He did a lot of things behind my back that was unbeknownst to me that really shocked me. And to be honest, moving forward, if I don't want a boyfriend like that, I don't want any friends like that either."
Sean and Allyshia decided to quit Paradise during an August episode before Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer could announce that the Season 10 cast had voted them out.
"Allyshia and I, we're from Tampa, so everyone was talking about, 'Oh, why do you guys need to be here? You should go back together,'" Sean recalled during an August episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"Everything was stacked against us, so we were f-cked basically."
But Sean and Allyshia walked out of Paradise holding hands.
"When we got sent home, I was so excited. We were going back to Tampa together. We had talked about leaving in a relationship well prior to us getting eliminated," Sean revealed to Joe and Serena.
"And I think looking back, we were spending every night sleeping in the same room together and had all of those meaningful moments."
Sean shared how he had planned a special date for Allyshia that was never shown on Bachelor in Paradise.
"Even the episode when [Kim Buike] got voted off, I had a mini-date where I was putting the blindfold on her and feeding her chocolates and stuff like that," Sean revealed.
"There were all these integral moments to our relationship that really built it up. You didn't really see that at all, but I was excited! I was like, 'We get to go back and hang out.'"
Sean went on to share at the time, "I thought I found the most amazing person, and I was incredibly excited about our relationship. So yeah, I couldn't wait to get back to Tampa!"
Sean, however, couldn't reveal at the time if he and Allyshia were still together since it would spoil a storyline for the reunion show.
On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Sean put a target on his back by strategizing and politicking for the potential $500,000 prize. He even tried to form a "Parliament of Paradise" alliance.
Knowing the cast was questioning their character and had turned against them, Allyshia and Sean chose to beat everyone to the punch by self-eliminating.
"We are leaving here with something so much more valuable than money could ever buy and we'll continue on in our relationship in Tampa and get a big, fat bucket of popcorn to watch all this back," Allyshia explained to the cast before leaving.
Sean and Allyshia left Paradise particularly frustrated with Kat Izzo, who had appeared to deny her pre-Paradise friendship with Sean.