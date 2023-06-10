Bachelor in Paradise alum Abigail Heringer has picked out the engagement ring of her dreams, and boyfriend Noah Erb has taken notice.

Abigail, who fell for Noah on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season and currently lives in San Diego with him, recently took to TikTok to suggest she's ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Abigail posted a video of herself participating in the engagement ring bracket challenge, which pitted different styles of diamonds next to each other and required Abigail to choose her favorite in each round.

Abigail set the video to "A Life Where We Work Out" by Flatland Cavalry featuring Kaitlin Butts.

Abigail showed that she prefers an emerald solitaire over a princess solitaire, oval side stones over round accents, an oval solitaire over a marquise halo, an elongated cushion solitaire over a radiant halo, a pear pave over an oval accent, an oval solitaire over an emerald solitaire, an oval solitaire over an elongated cushion solitaire, and more.

The quiz ultimately showed Abigail that, based on her preferences, her dream ring is an oval solitaire.

When Abigail saw her result, she flashed a sweet smile.

Noah commented on the post with a laughing emoji and wrote, "Well this makes it easy!"

Fans also hoped Noah took the hint.

"I hope this ring is in your near future!" one fan commented.

And another TikTok user wrote, "Noah, this seems like it's for you!"

Abigail and Noah have reached the two-year anniversary of their first date on Bachelor in Paradise.

In June 2022, Abigail told Us Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast that she and Noah "talk a lot" about an engagement in their future and they felt pressure from Bachelor Nation "to move quickly."

"And I don't blame them," Noah quipped. "We'd make a great married couple. But yeah, we have conversations ourselves. I think we're on the same page."

Noah confirmed that he and Abigail were "pretty happy" with the pace they were going and it was shocking how many DMs and/or comments he received on a daily basis "from middle-aged women or married couples about proposing." He said "at least 20" a day.

Noah shared, however, that he and Abigail were "having fun" and "a blast" just dating.

Abigail and Noah were smitten with each other on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in Summer 2021, but they broke up before Fantasy Suites because Abigail had struggled to be vulnerable and so Noah lost his confidence that he and Abigail were meant to be together.

But after filming ended, Noah and Abigail reconciled, and Bachelor in Paradise's October 2021 finale later revealed how the couple planned to take things "slowly" going forward.

Abigail -- an Oregon native -- proceeded to announce on Instagram in late March 2022 that she'd be relocating from New York City to the West Coast in order to be close to Noah -- who's originally from Oklahoma -- and her family.

"It's definitely been an adjustment," Noah told Us, later adding, "But it's been good. It's been fun."

Abigail and Noah began spending a lot of time together once Noah's nursing contracts were up and he could take a break from traveling for his job.

Looking back on their Bachelor in Paradise breakup, Noah said last year that his brief split from Abigail made their relationship "more real."

"You step away -- no cameras, no production, just you and somebody you like that were in a crazy experience in the real world," Noah explained.

"I think it's good. It makes it more real. You get to say, 'Okay, where am I at in real life with my own thoughts and my own time?' And all that."

Noah dubbed his The Bachelorette stint on Season 16 starring Clare Crawley and then Tayshia Adams in 2020 as well as his journey on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in 2021 "a distant, fond memory."

"And now I'm like, 'Where are we at now? What are we doing now?' Our focus is on our relationship, you know, the date nights... We're trying to go try new restaurants all the time. We travel a lot. It was a good experience, but now it's [the] real world," Noah said.

Abigail found fame on Matt James' The Bachelor season in early 2021 before meeting Noah on Paradise.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)




