Abigail, who fell for Noah on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season and currently lives in San Diego with him, recently took to TikTok to suggest she's ready to take their relationship to the next level.
Abigail posted a video of herself participating in the engagement ring bracket challenge, which pitted different styles of diamonds next to each other and required Abigail to choose her favorite in each round.
Abigail set the video to "A Life Where We Work Out" by Flatland Cavalry featuring Kaitlin Butts.
Abigail showed that she prefers an emerald solitaire over a princess solitaire, oval side stones over round accents, an oval solitaire over a marquise halo, an elongated cushion solitaire over a radiant halo, a pear pave over an oval accent, an oval solitaire over an emerald solitaire, an oval solitaire over an elongated cushion solitaire, and more.
The quiz ultimately showed Abigail that, based on her preferences, her dream ring is an oval solitaire.
When Abigail saw her result, she flashed a sweet smile.
Noah commented on the post with a laughing emoji and wrote, "Well this makes it easy!"
Fans also hoped Noah took the hint.
"I hope this ring is in your near future!" one fan commented.
And another TikTok user wrote, "Noah, this seems like it's for you!"
In June 2022, Abigail told Us Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast that she and Noah "talk a lot" about an engagement in their future and they felt pressure from Bachelor Nation "to move quickly."
"And I don't blame them," Noah quipped. "We'd make a great married couple. But yeah, we have conversations ourselves. I think we're on the same page."
Noah confirmed that he and Abigail were "pretty happy" with the pace they were going and it was shocking how many DMs and/or comments he received on a daily basis "from middle-aged women or married couples about proposing." He said "at least 20" a day.
Noah shared, however, that he and Abigail were "having fun" and "a blast" just dating.
Abigail and Noah were smitten with each other on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in Summer 2021, but they broke up before Fantasy Suites because Abigail had struggled to be vulnerable and so Noah lost his confidence that he and Abigail were meant to be together.
Abigail -- an Oregon native -- proceeded to announce on Instagram in late March 2022 that she'd be relocating from New York City to the West Coast in order to be close to Noah -- who's originally from Oklahoma -- and her family.
"And now I'm like, 'Where are we at now? What are we doing now?' Our focus is on our relationship, you know, the date nights... We're trying to go try new restaurants all the time. We travel a lot. It was a good experience, but now it's [the] real world," Noah said.
Abigail found fame on Matt James' The Bachelor season in early 2021 before meeting Noah on Paradise.