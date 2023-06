Aaron Clancy / Instagram

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/10/2023



alum Aaron Clancy has posted PDA-filled pictures with his girlfriend Alice Gray, sharing how he's very happy in the relationship.Aaron took to Instagram earlier this week to share photos with his girlfriend from their date to Lorimar Winery in Temecula, CA, and in a one of them, they were sharing a steamy kiss."I'm a happy guy right now," Aaron captioned the slideshow, along with a red heart.Alice commented on the post with two red heart emojis and wrote, "Love you. Now hurry up with the chicken bake and come back to the pool.""Love u 2," Aaron responded.In the two pictures, Alice was wearing a white crop top with high-waisted khaki pants and Aaron was sporting a gray T-shirt and black hat.Aaron has also been trying to come up with a celebrity name for the couple. He's thrown out Aliron and Aalice, and Alice recommended Aarison.Aaron confirmed he's in a new relationship with Alice in April by sharing a video of sweet moments they've had together."I've been pretty busy lately, and I couldn't be happier about it. Kind, generous and understanding is an understatement. Thank you for being one of the most special people I have ever met. Let's keep living it up babe," Aaron captioned the hard launch.Alice, a California-based blonde beauty, commented on Aaron's video, writing, "Why are you so cute?!"Aaron had teased he was seeing someone following his split from Genevieve Parisi during a March appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast."Life is good, I can't complain... I don't want to say anything too, too official right now, but I am seeing someone," Aaron told Joe Amabile during the March 2 episode of the "Click Bait" podcast."Things are going really, really good. I am super happy, actually. I'm probably the happiest I've been."Aaron said he and his girlfriend, whom he chose not to identify at the time, met through "a friend of a friend."Aaron gushed about how the mystery woman "is super talented," explaining, "[I don't want to] give too much away, but she's an artist."Aaron recalled how his first date with his girlfriend was a very casual one with no pressure."It's funny because for our first date, I wasn't really planning on it being a date. It was more of, like, just meeting this person. But we got a few beers. It was more casual, and then once I really started liking her, I was like, 'Okay, I've got to do this right,'" Aaron shared.Aaron therefore asked Alice out on what he believed would be a more proper first date."So I took her to a nice restaurant out here in San Diego called Island Prime. It's a steak and lobster type of place right on the water. So I did it right for sure!" Aaron boasted.Aaron also said his girlfriend knows about his past on Katie Thurston 's season of The Bachelorette, Season 17, and his two stints on , Seasons 7 and 8."Yeah, she knows about my horrific failures on national TV, for sure," Aaron confirmed with a laugh.Joe quipped in reply, "If she's okay with that, I feel like she could be The One."Aaron responded, "One thousand percent. I agree. And I'm even worse in real life, so....""Trust me, I know," Joe joked.Aaron, who went to school for business, was working in sales and social media in San Diego at the time. When Joe playfully called Aaron "unemployed," Aaron noted, "I'm in between things."Aaron left 's seventh season in 2021 single but in a new best friendship with James, who is also currently in a serious relationship The men proceeded to enter 's eighth season last year together, as a funny and entertaining bromance.James got involved in a love triangle with The Bachelor 26 alum Shanae Ankney , but he was sent packing when Shanae chose Logan Palmer over him.Meanwhile, Aaron dated Genevieve from The Bachelor 26 and fell in love with her.However, Aaron dumped Genevieve after the Final Rose Ceremony and before overnight Fantasy Suite dates, claiming their fights were unhealthy and it didn't seem like she was going to be his person.Aaron then became a subject of scrutiny late last year, when he was accused of using and playing Genevieve just to stay in Paradise -- and remain on-camera -- for as long as possible.And according to one of Aaron's alleged ex-girlfriends, he was allegedly playing two women shortly before leaving San Diego to film in Mexico.Aaron was allegedly dating two women , simultaneously, from around September 2021 through May 2022.filmed in June 2022, and once Aaron returned home, he appeared to resume dating one of the women he had left behind to film the show. Alice, however, is someone brand new in his life.Aaron denied allegations he was a two-timer and that he had manipulated Genevieve for more screentime.Aaron also claimed he never left to film Paradise in Mexico with the intention of reuniting with one of his former flames once he traveled back home to San Diego.However, the woman who had come forward with the accusations to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone fired back, insisting Aaron was a liar and a cheater Genevieve, for her part, said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" in early December that Aaron had "blindsided" her with their split on Paradise.Genevieve said she had fallen in love with the wrong person and "should have picked up on some flags."Genevieve also complained on the podcast that Aaron never reached out to talk or check on her once filming ended.Aaron, however, insisted that he texted Genevieve after the reunion filmed on November 4.Interested in more The Bachelor news? 