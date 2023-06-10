"I've been pretty busy lately, and I couldn't be happier about it. Kind, generous and understanding is an understatement. Thank you for being one of the most special people I have ever met. Let's keep living it up babe," Aaron captioned the hard launch.
Alice, a California-based blonde beauty, commented on Aaron's video, writing, "Why are you so cute?!"
Aaron said he and his girlfriend, whom he chose not to identify at the time, met through "a friend of a friend."
Aaron gushed about how the mystery woman "is super talented," explaining, "[I don't want to] give too much away, but she's an artist."
Aaron recalled how his first date with his girlfriend was a very casual one with no pressure.
"It's funny because for our first date, I wasn't really planning on it being a date. It was more of, like, just meeting this person. But we got a few beers. It was more casual, and then once I really started liking her, I was like, 'Okay, I've got to do this right,'" Aaron shared.
Aaron therefore asked Alice out on what he believed would be a more proper first date.
"So I took her to a nice restaurant out here in San Diego called Island Prime. It's a steak and lobster type of place right on the water. So I did it right for sure!" Aaron boasted.
Aaron also said his girlfriend knows about his past on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, Season 17, and his two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 7 and 8.
"Yeah, she knows about my horrific failures on national TV, for sure," Aaron confirmed with a laugh.
Joe quipped in reply, "If she's okay with that, I feel like she could be The One."
Aaron responded, "One thousand percent. I agree. And I'm even worse in real life, so...."
Bachelor in Paradise filmed in June 2022, and once Aaron returned home, he appeared to resume dating one of the women he had left behind to film the show. Alice, however, is someone brand new in his life.
Aaron denied allegations he was a two-timer and that he had manipulated Genevieve for more screentime.
Aaron also claimed he never left to film Paradise in Mexico with the intention of reuniting with one of his former flames once he traveled back home to San Diego.
However, the woman who had come forward with the accusations to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone fired back, insisting Aaron was a liar and a cheater.
Genevieve, for her part, said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" in early December that Aaron had "blindsided" her with their split on Paradise.