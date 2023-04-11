"I've been pretty busy lately, and I couldn't be happier about it. Kind, generous and understanding is an understatement. Thank you for being one of the most special people I have ever met. Let's keep living it up babe," Aaron captioned his post.
Alice commented on Aaron's video, writing, "Why are you so cute?!"
Supportive messages poured in from Bachelor Nation, including Michael Allio, who wrote, "Let it be known... @imalicegray is a REAL one and I couldn't be more happy for you two! Love you guys."
Aaron had teased he was in a new relationship during a March appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
"Life is good, I can't complain... I don't want to say anything too, too official right now, but I am seeing someone," Aaron told Joe Amabile during the March 2 episode of the "Click Bait" podcast.
"Things are going really, really good. I am super happy, actually. I'm probably the happiest I've been."
Aaron said he and his girlfriend, whom he chose not to identify at the time, met through "a friend of a friend."
Aaron gushed about how the mystery woman "is super talented," explaining, "[I don't want to] give too much away, but she's an artist."
Aaron recalled how his first date with his girlfriend was a very casual one with no pressure.
"It's funny because for our first date, I wasn't really planning on it being a date. It was more of, like, just meeting this person. But we got a few beers. It was more casual, and then once I really started liking her, I was like, 'Okay, I've got to do this right,'" Aaron shared.
Aaron therefore asked Alice out on what he believed would be a more proper first date.
"So I took her to a nice restaurant out here in San Diego called Island Prime. It's a steak and lobster type of place right on the water. So I did it right for sure!" Aaron boasted.
Aaron also said his girlfriend knows about his past on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, Season 17, and his two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 7 and 8.
"Yeah, she knows about my horrific failures on national TV, for sure," Aaron confirmed with a laugh.
Joe quipped in reply, "If she's okay with that, I feel like she could be The One."
Aaron responded, "One thousand percent. I agree. And I'm even worse in real life, so...."
"Trust me, I know," Joe joked.
Aaron, who went to school for business, is currently working in sales and social media in San Diego. When Joe playfully called Aaron "unemployed," Aaron noted, "I'm in between things."
Bachelor in Paradise filmed in June 2022, and once Aaron returned home, he appeared to resume dating one of the women he had left behind to film the show. Alice, however, is someone brand new in his life.