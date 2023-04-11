Bachelor in Paradise alum Aaron Clancy has confirmed he's in a new relationship with singer Alice Gray.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron recently took to Instagram and posted a video montage of sweet moments he's had with Alice, a California-based blonde beauty.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"I've been pretty busy lately, and I couldn't be happier about it. Kind, generous and understanding is an understatement. Thank you for being one of the most special people I have ever met. Let's keep living it up babe," Aaron captioned his post.

Alice commented on Aaron's video, writing, "Why are you so cute?!"

Supportive messages poured in from Bachelor Nation, including Michael Allio, who wrote, "Let it be known... @imalicegray is a REAL one and I couldn't be more happy for you two! Love you guys."

Danielle Maltby commented, "Can't wait for you to bring her home, son."

James Bonsall gushed, "Power couple. Love to see."

Victoria Fuller wrote, "Happy for you," and Natasha Parker gushed, "Love love lovvvvvve to see it."

Rodney Mathews, Tyler Norris, Nate Mitchell, and more also weighed in with heart emojis and congratulatory notes.

Alice, for her part, shared a photo with Aaron on her Instagram Stories late last week with the rocket emoji as a nod to the hard launch of their romance.

This past weekend, Aaron posted a slideshow of photos with Alice and captioned it, "She had me at 'nice denims.' Sorry @jamesbonsall_ btw happy bday weekend."

In one of the photos, Aaron hilariously photoshopped James into it.

"Love to see my boy cheesin'," James commented.

Around that same time, Alice posted pictures of her and Aaron wearing matching denim outfits.

"We stronger tho," Alice wrote, comparing their style to famous denim outfits Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had worn to an awards show when they were younger and dating.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


Aaron had teased he was in a new relationship during a March appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.

"Life is good, I can't complain... I don't want to say anything too, too official right now, but I am seeing someone," Aaron told Joe Amabile during the March 2 episode of the "Click Bait" podcast.

"Things are going really, really good. I am super happy, actually. I'm probably the happiest I've been."

Aaron said he and his girlfriend, whom he chose not to identify at the time, met through "a friend of a friend."

ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron gushed about how the mystery woman "is super talented," explaining, "[I don't want to] give too much away, but she's an artist."

Aaron recalled how his first date with his girlfriend was a very casual one with no pressure.

"It's funny because for our first date, I wasn't really planning on it being a date. It was more of, like, just meeting this person. But we got a few beers. It was more casual, and then once I really started liking her, I was like, 'Okay, I've got to do this right,'" Aaron shared.

Aaron therefore asked Alice out on what he believed would be a more proper first date.

"So I took her to a nice restaurant out here in San Diego called Island Prime. It's a steak and lobster type of place right on the water. So I did it right for sure!" Aaron boasted.

Aaron also said his girlfriend knows about his past on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, Season 17, and his two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 7 and 8.

"Yeah, she knows about my horrific failures on national TV, for sure," Aaron confirmed with a laugh.

Joe quipped in reply, "If she's okay with that, I feel like she could be The One."

Aaron responded, "One thousand percent. I agree. And I'm even worse in real life, so...."

"Trust me, I know," Joe joked.

Aaron, who went to school for business, is currently working in sales and social media in San Diego. When Joe playfully called Aaron "unemployed," Aaron noted, "I'm in between things."

Aaron left Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in 2021 single but in a new best friendship with James, who is also currently in a serious relationship.

The men proceeded to enter Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last year together, as a funny bromance.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

James got involved in a love triangle with The Bachelor 26 alum Shanae Ankney, but he was sent packing when Shanae chose Logan Palmer over him.

Meanwhile, Aaron dated The Bachelor 26 alum Genevieve Parisi in Paradise and fell in love with her.

However, Aaron dumped Genevieve after the Final Rose Ceremony and before overnight Fantasy Suite dates, claiming their fights were unhealthy and it didn't seem like she was going to be his person.

Aaron then became a subject of scrutiny late last year, when he was accused of using and playing Genevieve just to stay in Paradise -- and remain on-camera -- for as long as possible.

And according to one of Aaron's alleged ex-girlfriends, he was allegedly playing two women shortly before leaving San Diego to film Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico.

Aaron was allegedly dating two women, simultaneously, from around September 2021 through May 2022.

Bachelor in Paradise filmed in June 2022, and once Aaron returned home, he appeared to resume dating one of the women he had left behind to film the show. Alice, however, is someone brand new in his life.

Aaron denied allegations he was a two-timer and that he had manipulated Genevieve for more screentime.

Aaron also claimed he never left to film Paradise in Mexico with the intention of reuniting with one of his former flames once he traveled back home to San Diego.

However, the woman who had come forward with the accusations to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone fired back, insisting Aaron was a liar and a cheater.

Genevieve, for her part, said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" in early December that Aaron had "blindsided" her with their split on Paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Genevieve said she had fallen in love with the wrong person and "should have picked up on some flags."

Genevieve also complained on the podcast that Aaron never reached out to talk or check on her once filming ended.

Aaron, however, insisted that he texted Genevieve after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion filmed on November 4.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8 NEWS