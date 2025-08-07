"It was a very different experience than I thought it would be, like going on a game show vs. a dating show. And I do think that had I come in Day 1 or Day 2 -- the earlier days -- I do think that Dale and I probably would've ended up being coupled up," Allyshia told Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile during the Thursday, August 7 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I think we did have a lot more in common than him and Kat did, in some ways."
Allyshia, however, didn't show up in Costa Rica until the men were competing in the "Birds of Paradise" performance show.
Dale and Allyshia caught eyes and flirted a little bit right in front of Kat, who seemed to think Allyshia was a threat.
"We did have a really good conversation right away. We hit it off immediately, and we had really good chemistry... I was excited to see [him] there," Allyshia shared.
Allyshia said her conversation with Sean after "Birds of Paradise," on the other hand, wasn't great because he was pretty "tipsy."
And on top of that, Allyshia recalled, "Dale is more physically my type. I've dated tons of different-looking people, but if I had to say I have a type, it would be tall, dark and handsome. So he fits that bill. Sean is definitely a complete replica of my ex-boyfriend, which also scared me."
Allyshia explained, however, that she ended up asking Sean on her date because she knew a Rose Ceremony was right around the corner and receiving Dale's rose was going to be a longshot.
"Dale was much less likely to give me a rose given he had been with Kat for 10 days at this point," Allyshia noted.
"And I don't think anybody who is a good person would ditch somebody [after] 10 days for somebody who walked in for one day. So that is kind of the right thing for him to do."
Allyshia also claimed that Dale had said he didn't need to go on a date with her for there to be hope for them.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
"He had expressed his interest in going on a date with me but encouraged me that, if I don't pick him, it's not going to change us getting to know each other and it's not going to stop him from wanting to get to know me and continue building something," Allyshia alleged.
"So it kind of seemed like a no-brainer decision [to ask Sean out]."
Allyshia shared how she wanted to get to know both Sean and Dale better but choosing Sean for the date would "guarantee" she could "stick around" and continue her journey to find love.
Allyshia confirmed, however, that she wouldn't have accepted a date with Sean if she had zero interest in him.
After Allyshia and Sean's date, Sean gave his rose to Allyshia.
"After the date, I was definitely more interested in Sean than I was at first because it was so easy and natural," Allyshia explained.
"I just felt very comfortable being around him. We have so much in common... and we opened up about our pasts and upbringings."
ADVERTISEMENT
Allyshia said, at their core, she and Sean were looking for the same things in life, and so she happily accepted his rose.
But Allyshia admitted in a confessional on the show that had Dale offered her a rose, she'd be "all for it."
Allyshia said she ideally would've liked to pursue Dale more after the Rose Ceremony but the new competitive aspect of the show -- competing for $500,000 -- naturally caused the blossoming couples to solidify and stop dating around.
Dale, for his part, ended up giving his rose to Kat, even though he told the cameras that Allyshia seemed more willing to open up to him and be vulnerable.
Dale had said Allyshia has many qualities he's looking for in a partner and his future wife.
Dale, however, may still have a chance to get to know Allyshia because Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer teased that another chemistry/relationship test is coming up.
"It's no secret that some of you still have lingering interest in someone else other than your partner," Jesse announces to the cast in a preview of Paradise's upcoming August 11 episode.
"And very soon, you'll be given the opportunity to explore those interests."