"Lexi stormed out... and we're down an extra guy now. There is only five of us," Spencer noted.
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer chased down Justin to make sure he was okay, and Jesse confirmed that Justin only had the best intentions by trying to give his rose to Susie to save her.
Justin explained how he and Susie had history together and made a promise to protect one another before the show.
Jesse gave Justin an opportunity to talk to Susie before leaving -- and Susie, who was in tears, really wanted to speak with him -- but Justin confessed, "I don't want to talk to her right now. I want to go home."
Justin told the cameras on his way out that he wouldn't have done anything differently in Paradise and he essentially had no regrets.
Since Susie rejected Justin's rose, Jeremy admitted he was second guessing his decision to give his rose to Bailey. Jeremy said he wished he had more time to get to know Susie.
Since Justin's rose was left, Jesse offered it to Jill Chin so she could hopefully find love in Paradise on his behalf. Jill hated the idea of accepting a "pity" rose, but she did anyway.
Alli Jo then left Paradise, saying she wasn't going to beg somebody to be with her, and she was joined by Zoe McGrady.
"Men like [Brian Autz] will always take the easiest way -- the easiest girl, the easiest path forward. I think he's a f-cking loser," Zoe said in her final words.
The Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer -- who had competed on Katie Thurston's season before appearing on a prior season of Bachelor in Paradise -- then showed up on the beach to mix things up.
Alexe thought Andrew was "really cute," and Andrew spoke to both Alexe and Bailey, who were his type.
Alexe was definitely interested in dating Andrew because she was missing a bit of a spark with Jonathon, but Andrew ended up asking Bailey out.
"I didn't even know he was coming. He seems like a really good person. We vibed and our energy was great," Bailey explained in a confessional, although she had promised Jeremy that she was only interested in continuing their connection.
Bailey let Jeremy know that she wanted to go out with Andrew, and Jeremy clearly wasn't happy.
"When you came and talked to me last night, you were like, 'I am here for you.' That definitely played a part in me giving you my rose," Jeremy explained.
"Do you feel like you said that last night because you felt like you needed to in order to get a rose?"
Bailey assured him that wasn't the case, and she insisted, "I said that because I meant it... I really wasn't expecting him to ask me on a date -- at all."
"Yesterday, you said you know it's me," Jeremy replied.
Bailey didn't anticipate Jeremy would get so upset about the situation, and so she felt really guilty.
Jeremy then admitted to a producer that he had made a mistake and he wanted to bring Susie back. Jeremy vented about how she felt "blindsided" by Bailey's decision to go on a date with another guy.
Although there was a chance Susie was already back in the United States, a producer allowed Jeremy to call Susie on the phone to find out for sure.
Susie answered the phone, and she noted how she was about to get on a plane at the airport.
"That's unfortunate timing. I kind of woke up this morning and I was like, 'Damn, I feel like I should've given Susie the rose.' I kind of felt like an idiot and like I wasted an opportunity because I really did have a 10 out of 10 date with you," Jeremy said.
"Mhmm, honestly, I don't think I could come back or anything," Susie responded. "I think you should see things out, and, I don't know, I hope it could be good for you."
Jeremy was clearly deflated and a little embarrassed, but he was glad he had taken a shot at rekindling with Susie, even if it didn't work out.
Meanwhile, on their Paradise date, Bailey and Andrew sat in a bath tub at a spa together, where they laughed and kissed. Bailey said she was able to be herself with Andrew, but a part of her was still thinking about Jeremy.
Before the night ended, Alexe started to cry because she thought Jonathon was so dope; however, she felt something was missing in their connection.
Alexe pulled Jonathon down to the beach and explained how she just wanted to be friends with him going forward.
"I feel bad," Alexe lamented.
"I'm sorry I'm crying. I just hate doing this because I don't like hurting people's feelings... I feel you understand me the most and I'm trying so hard. I just don't know if I can get there. I also don't want to lose my friendship with you."
Alexe said she had wanted things to work so badly because he was so cool, but Jonathon was gracious and kind.
Jonathon said it sucked to hear but he was happy that she was being honest with him.
"I'm just disappointed because we had put a lot of time into each other," Jonathon told the cameras.
"I must be doing something wrong. Now that things are done with me and Alexe, I don't know where I go! We are back at Day 1 of Paradise for me. It's just a sh-tty place to be in."
On Day 7 of Paradise, Bailey woke up with her stomach in knots, knowing Jeremy was upset about her date with Andrew.
Bailey said she had a great time on her date with Andrew but she wanted to see Jeremy before she went to bed, which was very telling about how she felt about him.
Jeremy said Bailey had made him feel wanted and secure, but after her date with Andrew, he was feeling a little awkward and uncomfortable around her. Jeremy also wasn't sure if he should tell her about the Susie phone call.
Jeremy admitted to Bailey that he felt "misled" because she had claimed she was focused on him, only to accept a date with someone new the very next day.
"I'm still drawn to you. I still want to be with you. I just want to be with you, you know?" Bailey cried to Jeremy before becoming a puddle in his arms.
Jack then revealed that he wanted to get to know April better because she's gorgeous and he wanted to kiss her.
Jack got what he wanted, and he called it a beautiful thing.
"Yeah, there was a little tongue," Jack quipped, before April said the kiss was everything she had ever dreamt about.
Later that day, Andrew explained to Alexe how he was totally torn between her and Bailey when choosing whom to take on a date. Andrew asked her if he had lost his chance, and Alexe didn't give him a straight answer.
Alexe admitted she didn't want to feel like a second choice, and so she definitely presented Andrew with a challenge.
"I'm going to be pretty persistent with this because there is something between us," Andrew told the cameras.
After Jeremy was shown getting a massage to relieve some stress, Jess Edwards and Spencer were shown making out while the Goldens were playing a game of chicken in the pool.
Alexe was finally giving Andrew the time of day, and the pair kissed in the pool. Alexe said the kiss was good and she was excited.
"I can't wait to go to bed so I can wake up to hang out with him again," Alexe said in a confessional.
Jonathon was a little upset about Alexe having dumped him, but he acknowledged maybe the door wasn't closed on Jill yet.
Jill said she had no idea what was going on in Jonathon's head. She was a little pissed off because she thought Jonathon liked her and was going to pursue her when he thought they were just flirting and having a fun time as friends.
The Bachelorette alum Sean McLaughlin then arrived in Paradise. Jill thought Sean looked good, but Sean apparently had his eye on Alexe.
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer immediately gave Sean a Date Card, and so Sean asked Jill out on an ATV date. Jill wasn't sure Sean was ready to get dirty because he looked like a Ken doll, but she accepted his date invitation anyway.
Sean said he and Jill had similar personality types in which they could let loose and have fun. Jill told Sean that she wanted a sweet and kind man who could make her feel secure and cared for because she often hid her true feelings with humor, and Sean said he definitely related to that.
Following a week in Paradise, Jesse gathered the cast together for an exercise.
Jesse asked each person to write down a secret, something from his or her past that nobody knew about. Jesse planned to read the secrets out loud and let the cast vote for the most shocking one.
The winner could choose to remain anonymous or claim the secret.
Secrets included cheating on a final exam, vomiting on oneself in an Uber at 11AM, blaming toots on middle school boys, having an OnlyFans account for their feet, a large age-gap hookup of 25 years, and finding -- and ultimately keeping -- $500k.
One person spent a summer as a playmate for a couple -- and it turned out to be RJ -- and the final secret was a person who had slept with someone in their house while their partner was in a different room.
The winning secret was the cheating scandal, and Jesse asked the owner of the secret to step forward and claim an advantage.
Kathy admitted to the wild affair, and so she earned a key to Paradise's VIP suite. She invited Keith to join her in the suite because they already had a bond and he was both complimentary of her and fun.
Later that night, Kim started flirting with April and running her shoulders, and Jack was noticeably jealous.
When April was heading to bed, she let Jonathon know which room she was staying in.
During Kathy and Keith's night together, Keith confessed he had cheated on a girl during college. Kathy was shocked because she had thought Keith was a wholesome guy, but they ended up popping champagne and partying in a private hot tub.
Kathy called Keith "a super guy," and he said he felt blessed to have been asked on her date.
Before the night was out, Jonathon apologized to Jill for hurting her feelings. Jill explained how she was just "frustrated" that Jonathon had put her in the friend zone and then suddenly showed interest when he needed a rose. Jonathon insisted he had good intentions the whole time with her.
But Jonathon and Jill bickered in front of everyone and clearly had a misunderstanding.
Since Jonathon said Jill was his last hope for a rose, a producer mentioned that he should consider April.
The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Jonathon appearing to think about making a move on April.