Clayton Echard discussed falling in love with three women at the same time during filming of The Bachelor Season 26 while appearing on Good Morning America on Monday.

"I couldn't conceptualize it at first and I told myself I was not going to fall in love with multiple women and then it happened. A little scary at first for me to make sense of it, but once I realized I was at that point, I just had to navigate it to the best of my ability," Echard said.

"The feelings were very real and looking back at it, I was fully invested and was in the moment," he continued.

Echard, 28, is a medical salesman from Missouri who previously starred in The Bachelorette Season 18 with Michelle Young. Echard's Season 26 of The Bachelor begins Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Echard also said appearing on Young's season gave him confidence to be The Bachelor and that he met so many incredible women on the series.

"What I realized was that what I was looking for, could come in many different shapes and forms," he said.