'Bachelor' alums Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett reunite for 'date night'
UPI News Service, 07/08/2020
Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, who appeared in Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor," enjoyed an evening together in Los Angeles. Screenshot via hannahann/Instagram Stories
Bachelor alums Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett reunited for a "date night" in Los Angeles.
The television personalities, who were the final two contestants in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, enjoyed an evening together Tuesday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Sluss shared photos and videos on Instagram Stories of herself and Prewett eating takeout near a beach and baking cookies and other desserts.
"Date night @madiprew," she captioned one post.
Sluss and Prewett ended their night by watching TV and eating desserts.
"Nite time cuddles & cookies... and more desserts to come," Sluss captioned a photo.
Prewett posted a slideshow of photos of herself and Sluss on her own account.
"On a date.. kinda nervous," she wrote.
Bachelor alums Ali Fedotowsky and Natasha Parker celebrated Sluss and Prewett's friendship in the comments.
"You two are a beyond adorable! So glad you two are friends!" Fedotowsky wrote.
"Reunited and it looks sooooooo goooood!" Parker said alongside heart-eyes emojis.
Sluss and Prewett appeared in The Bachelor Season 24, which ended with Weber calling off his engagement to Sluss and pursuing a relationship with Prewett. Weber has since split from Prewett and is now dating 5th place contestant Kelley Flanagan.
