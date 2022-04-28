Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Josh Wolfe.

Grimaldi shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a set of maternity photos. The pictures show Grimaldi embracing Wolfe while baring her baby bump in a white crop top and jeans.

"Sorry I've been MIA. I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes #pregnantbelly #babywolfe," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor alums Jenna Cooper, Rachael Kirkconnell and Raven Gates were among those to congratulate Grimaldi in the comments.

"Omg aww yayy congrats, beauty!! So excited for y'all," Cooper wrote.

"OMGGGG CONGRATS!!!!!!!!" Kirkconnell added.

"OH MY GOSH!!!! congrats!!" Gates said.

Grimaldi and Wolfe married in their hometown of Montreal, Canada, in August 2021 after two years of dating.

"I'm over the moon!" Grimaldi told People at the time. "Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."

Grimaldi was previously a contestant in The Bachelor Season 21, which ended with her getting engaged to Nick Viall. The pair split in August 2017.