Bachelor alum Michelle Money is giving an update on her daughter's health.

The 39-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Monday that her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle Money, underwent surgery after fracturing her skull in a skateboarding accident.

Money shared two videos of herself with Brielle that were taken just hours before the accident.

"This was two hours before the accident. We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink," Money wrote. "I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon. She told me she was awesome at parking! Lol! (She lied)."

"We have so much fun together!" she added. "She is my favorite human! I can't wait to hear her laugh again!"

Money said Brielle's surgery "went great" and that she is now waiting to learn more about her daughter's condition.

"Surgery went great. Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find," she said. "Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know."

Money announced earlier Monday that Brielle is "in the ICU on life support" after suffering a fractured skull and "serious brain trauma" during a "terrible" accident while skateboarding. She said Brielle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

"ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK," Money encouraged other parents.

Money said mid-Monday that Brielle is "doing well" and was "stable" ahead of surgery. She lamented the fact that only one parent was allowed to be with Brielle at the time due to hospital restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Money appeared in Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2011, and later appeared on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise. She is dating golfer Mike Weir, who has two daughters of his own.