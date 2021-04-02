Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson is a new mom.

People reported Thursday that Nielson, 33, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, on Wednesday.

"She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel," the couple said.

Nielson had shared a photo from the hospital earlier Wednesday.

"It's go time! @glitterbaby2021 we are ready for you!!! What's your guess on what time she will arrive? #babytime #readywhenyouare #tbgstrong," she captioned the post.

Nielson confirmed her daughter's birth Thursday on Instagram.

"Our little Angel is here," she wrote.

Fellow Bachelor alums Vanessa Grimaldi, Jade Roper and Katie Morton were among those to congratulate Nielson in the comments.

"Ah!! Congratulations," Grimaldi wrote.

"She's here!! Congrats, mama!" Roper added.

"CONGRATULATIONS MAMA BEAR!!!" Morton said.

Nielson and Bowles went Instagram official in October. Nielson announced the next month that they were expecting their first child together.

"Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!! I can't believe it... I'm going to be a MOMMY!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Nielson was a contestant in Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s season of The Bachelor and later met and got engaged to Chris Randone in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. She and Randone married in June 2019 and split in February 2020.