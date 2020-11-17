The Bachelor alum Jade Roper is introducing her newborn son.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old television personality shared her baby boy's name, Reed Harrison, in an Instagram post Monday after giving birth to the infant over the weekend.

Reed is Roper's third child with her husband and former Bachelor in Paradise co-star Tanner Tolbert. The couple also have a daughter, Emerson, 3, and a son, Brooks, 15 months.

Roper shared a photo of baby Reed sleeping on a blue blanket emblazoned with his name.

"Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert! 8lbs 4oz 20.5"," she captioned the post. "We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home. Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes."

Roper posted a photo Sunday of her daughter holding baby Reed.

"Emmy can't get enough baby snuggles. We all love him so very much, even Brooksy laughs and smiles at him!" the star wrote.

"I love how when a new baby enters the family, it feels like they've always been there and life before them doesn't even seem imaginable anymore," she said. "He's absolutely meant to be ours."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Roper announced Reed's birth Saturday on Instagram. She and Tolbert had announced in May that they were expecting their third child.

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers," Roper said at the time.

"We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3," she added.

Roper and Tolbert met and got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 and married in January 2016. Roper previously appeared in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Tolbert competed in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.