Bachelor alum Ben Higgins is a married man.

The 32-year-old television personality married his fiancee, Jessica Clarke, at a wedding Saturday outside Nashville.

People said Higgins and Clarke married at The Estate in Cherokee Dock with Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Ashley Iaconetti, Wells Adams and other Bachelor Nation alums in attendance.

"I am so excited," Higgins said. "We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage."

Higgins said Wednesday on Instagram that the guests were about "to flood into Nashville for the wedding."

"My heart is at peace and my amazement continues that I get to marry @jessclarke_. She brings me to praise and thankfulness everyday (for the last 3 years). This is something I have dreamed of, my family has prayed for, and now we will celebrate!" he wrote.

Clarke shared photos from the wedding rehearsal Friday.

"Rehearsed and ready," she captioned the post.

Higgins and Clarke met on social media in 2018. Higgins previously appeared as a contestant in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and starred in The Bachelor Season 20 and Bachelor Winter Games.