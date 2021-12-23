Bachelor alum Astrid Loch has returned home with her baby boy following his hospitalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality gave an update on August, her 4-week-old son with her fiance and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Kevin Wendt, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Loch said August is home and recovering after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

"Thanks for all the well wishes guys. Babes and I are back home & soaking up all of the cuddles," Loch captioned the post.

"This week was scary," she said. "Watching Auggy get poked and prodded at the hospital and feeling completely helpless was a nightmare but he was such a trooper and I couldn't be more thankful for the healthcare professionals who took such great care of our little guy."

Loch encouraged people to take care this holiday season.

"My wish is for no other parent to go through what we did this week," she said. "This new variant is aggressive and spreading quickly. Please be safe this holiday season and do your part to protect those who are unprotected."

Fellow Bachelor alums Vanessa Grimaldi and Alexis Waters were among those to voice well wishes in the comments.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"So happy you're both back home!!" Grimaldi wrote.

"Wishing you all a speedy recovery!!!!!!!! I love you," Waters said.

Loch gave birth to August on Nov. 20. Wendt said Tuesday on Instagram that his family tested positive for COVID-19 and that August was in the hospital.

"Tough week for @thewendtgang ... Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us," Wendt wrote. "August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts."

Loch and Wendt met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, which aired in 2018. The couple started dating after the show and got engaged in August 2019.