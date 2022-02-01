Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old television personality recently welcomed her first child, son Dawson, with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Jared Haibon.

Haibon shared the news alongside a video Monday on Instagram.

"Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother. He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!" he captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars JoJo Fletcher, Tenley Molzahn and Emily Ferguson were among those to congratulate Iaconetti and Haibon in the comments.

"Yay!! Congrats you two!!! Way to go @ashley_iaconetti!!" Fletcher wrote.

"Welcome to the BEST chapter of your life Jared & Ashley! Congratulations. I'm so emotional over this," Molzahn added.

"AHHHHH congrats so glad mama and baby are healthy!!!! Sending lots of love to the Haibon family!" Ferguson said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Iaconetti and Haibon married in August 2019 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

"Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We are very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!" Iaconetti said on Instagram.

Iaconetti and Haibon met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. Iaconetti was previously a contestant in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Haibon appeared in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.