Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Baby-Sitters Club reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a poster for the series Thursday featuring Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph and Xochitl Gomez.

The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the Ann M. Martin book series of the same name. The show stars Grace as Kristy Thomas, Baker as Mary-Anne Spier, Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Rudolph as Stacey McGill and Gomez as Dawn Shaefer.

The poster channels the cover of Kristy's Great Idea, the first book in the Baby-Sitters Club series. The image shows Grace (Thomas), Mary-Anne (Spier), Claudia (Tamada), Stacey (McGill) and Dawn (Gomez) hanging out on a bed.

"The Baby-Sitters Club is back! Get your first look at the new series (and the iconic book cover that inspired the new poster)," Netflix captioned the post.

Martin wrote 35 books inThe Baby-Sitters Club series, which was published between 1986 and 2000. The series was previously adapted as an HBO series (1990) and a feature film (1995).

Netflix announced in March 2019 that it is developing a new series with Rachel Shukert as showrunner.

"I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers," Martin, a producer on the project, said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!