'Baby-Sitters Club' reboot to premiere July 3 on Netflix
UPI News Service, 05/08/2020
Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Baby-Sitters Club reboot.
The streaming service shared a premiere date, July 3, and teaser trailer for the series Friday.
The teaser shows the Baby-Sitters Club members assembled in Kristy Thomas' (Sophie Grace) room. The group gets a call on Kristy's see-through landline phone.
The series co-stars Malia Baker as Mary-Anne Spier, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer.
The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the Ann M. Martin book series, which was previously adapted as an HBO series (1990) and a feature film (1995). The Netflix series features Rachel Shukert as showrunner and Martin as a producer.
Netflix shared a poster for the show in March that channels the cover of the first book in Martin's series, Kristy's Great Idea.
The Baby-Sitters Club will also feature Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's mom, Elizabeth, and Mark Feurerstein as Elizabeth's husband, Watson.
