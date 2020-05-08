Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Baby-Sitters Club reboot.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, July 3, and teaser trailer for the series Friday.

The teaser shows the Baby-Sitters Club members assembled in Kristy Thomas' (Sophie Grace) room. The group gets a call on Kristy's see-through landline phone.

The series co-stars Malia Baker as Mary-Anne Spier, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer.

The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the Ann M. Martin book series, which was previously adapted as an HBO series (1990) and a feature film (1995). The Netflix series features Rachel Shukert as showrunner and Martin as a producer.

Netflix shared a poster for the show in March that channels the cover of the first book in Martin's series, Kristy's Great Idea.

The Baby-Sitters Club will also feature Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's mom, Elizabeth, and Mark Feurerstein as Elizabeth's husband, Watson.