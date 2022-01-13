The Pinkfong Company's "Baby Shark Dance" on YouTube has reached 10 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the website's history.

The video was first uploaded in June 2016 and surpassed previous YouTube leader "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in November 2020.

"Baby Shark Dance" has continued to reign as the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months. "Despacito" now sits in second place with 7.7 billion views.

"We are delighted that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone. It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can't wait to introduce Baby Shark's further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere," Min-seok Kim, CEO of the Pinkfong Company said in a statement.

Nickelodeon launched in March 2021 an animated children's series based on "Baby Shark Dance" titled Baby Shark's Big Show!

The series has been renewed for a second season with a feature film also in development.