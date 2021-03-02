New children's series Baby Shark's Big Show! is coming to Nickelodeon this month.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that the animated children's series will premiere March 26 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Baby Shark's Big Show follows Baby Shark (Kimiko Glenn) and his best friend William (Luke Youngblood) as they have fun-filled adventures in Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes.

The new series is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the company behind Pinkfong. Pinkfong released the viral "Baby Shark Dance" video in 2016.

"With Baby Shark's Big Show!, the Nickelodeon Animation Studio team has taken the most popular song on the planet and created a whole new world of characters," Nickelodeon preschool SVP Eryk Casemiro said. "It's a series that celebrates family, friends and adventure through comedy, catchy songs and stories of social-emotional learning."

The series premiere, titled "Baby Tooth/Slobber Slug," will follow Baby Shark as he gets his first loose tooth and enlists William's help to lose it. Later, Baby Shark and his friend Hank must rescue Hank's pet rock from the lair of the Slobber Slug.

Baby Shark's Big Show! also features the voices of Natasha Rothwell, Eric Edelstein, Debra Wilson and Patrick Warburton. Gary "Doodles" DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica executive produce, with Whitney Ralls as co-executive producer.