Nickelodeon has given the green light to a new animated preschool series titled Baby Shark's Big Show!, based on the viral Baby Shark song and video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nickelodeon will first debut Baby Shark's Big Show! with a holiday special that will air in December. The series will then follow with 26 half-hour episodes in 2021.

Baby Shark's Big Show will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they embark on comedic adventures around Carnivore Cove. The duo will meet new friends and perform original songs.

Gary 'Doodles' DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica of Breadwinners are serving as executive producers. Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls) is serving as co-exectuive producer.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio is co-producing the series with SmartStudy, the entertainment company behind the Pinkfong brand that launched Baby Shark on YouTube in June 2016.

Pinkfong's Baby Shark video has amassed over 5 billion views.

"Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can't wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fan base with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property," Ramsey Naito, executive vice president, Nickelodeon animation production and development said in a statement.