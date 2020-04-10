An animal control officer in Delaware was summoned to the back yard of a home to rescue a baby fox found entangled in a soccer net.

The Newark Police Department said Officer Donna Vickers, the city's full-time animal control officer, responded to a home in the Nottingham Green to rescue the entangled kit.

Vickers arrived to find the fox's neck and back leg were wrapped in the net from a soccer goal.

The officer cut the fox free from the net and transported it to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Officials said the fox will be returned to the wild when it is old enough to survive on its own.