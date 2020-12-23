An off-duty emergency worker in Thailand came to the rescue of a baby elephant that was struck by a motorcycle, performing CPR on the animal until it revived.

Rescue worker Mana Srivate said he was off-duty when he came across the scene of the crash at the side of a road in Chanthaburi.

Emergency medical responders were treating the motorcycle driver, who sustained only minor injuries, and Srivate attended to the baby elephant struck by the vehicle.

Srivate said he made a guess about the location of the animal's heart based on human physiology and an online video, and he started chest compressions.

The rescue worker said he nearly started crying when the elephant started moving again. He said the animal was able to stand after about 10 minutes and eventually was reunited with its herd.