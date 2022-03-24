Searchlight Pictures announced Thursday that Aziz Ansari has cast Seth Rogen in his film Being Mortal, which marks the feature film directorial debut for Ansari.

Ansari also stars with Bill Murray . Ansari wrote Being Mortal as well.

Ansari adapts Atul Gawande's book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. The nonfiction book examines mortality through case studies of Dr. Gawande's patients and his family.

Searchlight did not provide a synopsis of Ansari's take on a plot for the film. Searchlight is eyeing an April start of production.

Ansari began as a stand-up comedian. He acted in films like Funny People and Observe and Report, both with Rogen, and the NBC series Parks and Recreation.

Ansari created Master of None on Netflix and starred in the first two seasons. He directed episodes in the first two seasons, and directed all of Season 3 while reprising his role in a few episodes.