These invitees bolster the Academy's 2016 commitment to double the number of female and underrepresented members by this year. The Academy previously announced its Academy Aperture 2025 program to continue to improve inclusion and representation in the entertainment industry.
Other categories of invitees included cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary makers, executives, film editors, makeup artists and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, musicians, producers, production designers, short filmmakers, animators, sound, visual effects, writers, film festival director and, for the first time, agents.
The Academy postponed the 2021 Oscars from Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Films released up until Feb. 28 will qualify if submitted by Jan. 15.
