Awkwafina said her upcoming Disney animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon, is about unity and trust while appearing on Good Morning America on Monday.

"When I first got pitched this film I really had never seen anything like it and I think at its core it's about unity, it's about trust," Awkwafina said, before discussing how the film features Disney's first Southeast Asian characters.

"The fact that it centers around Disney's first Southeast Asian princess played by Kelly Marie Tran, I thought that was such an awesome thing and, of course, to be Sisu is an honor," the actress said.

Raya and the Last Dragon follows Raya (Tran) a warrior princess who works with water dragon Sisu (Awkwafina) to unify the world of Kumandra. Sisu is the last of her kind.

Awkwafina commented on her performance as Sisu being compared to the late Robin Williams as Genie in Disney's Aladdin.

"That's a very flattering comparison. Genie was a huge staple of my childhood, one of my favorite characters in the Disney world," Awkwafina said.

"I think in a way we're all inspired by those characters so maybe there was some kind of self-conscious inspiration. Disney is so much a part of my childhood so I mean that's an honor," she continued.

Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theaters and Disney+ on March 5.

