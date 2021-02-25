Awkwafina discussed becoming the official voice of the 7 train in New York City and how commuters got tired of her voice while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, on Wednesday, presented clips of Awkwafina 's subway announcements which featured the actress telling male passengers to stop manspreading and how a train car is the worst place to clip toenails.

"The first couple of weeks there was a lot of excitement especially for people who actually knew who I was," Awkwafina said about the reaction to her voice being used on the seven train.

"And then I think it devolved over a couple of weeks especially during like peak rush hour in the morning and the night. I'd get a lot of like you know, 'No one asked for this.' And it's like 'This is the last thing I want to hear on like a horrible commute home,'" she continued.

Awkwafina voices dragon Sisu in Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, which comes to Disney+ on March 5. The film features Disney's first Southeast Asian princess with Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran.