Awesomeness, ViacomCBS' Gen Z media brand, has announced a new limited series titled What It's Like that will tackle important issues for Gen Z ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The first episode titled "What It's Like to Be a Black Teen in America," will premiere Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on the official AwesomenessTV YouTube page and IGTV.

The five-part series will continue monthly through November with each installment tackling a different topic through a Gen Z lens.

Political strategist and filmmaker Carri Twigg will moderate a panel discussion in the first episode. The panel will address their personal experiences, offer solutions to foster racial healing and discuss systemic racism, finding petitions, protesting safely, showing solidarity on social media and supporting school reform.

H.E.R. will be making a special appearance to talk about her latest song "I Can't Breathe," a track related to the death of George Floyd which sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality worldwide.

Tiana Major9 will be delivering a musical performance while Kimberly Jones, Nia Sioux, Skai Jackson , Bryce Xavier, Daniella Perkins, Honey Robinson and more also make special appearances.

"These are urgent conversations that require a unique lens for today's youth. I hope teens and families come away from this safe space feeling more comfortable with fostering conversations about race and privilege, as well as some tools for how they can further support racial equity and impact positive change," Twigg said in a statement.