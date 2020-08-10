'Away': Hilary Swank journeys to Mars in trailer for Netflix series
UPI News Service, 08/10/2020
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Away.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the space drama Monday featuring Hilary Swank as Emma Green, an astronaut on a years-long mission to Mars. The character is also a wife and mother with a husband, Matt (Josh Charles), and a daughter, Alexis (Talitha Bateman), at home.
The preview shows Emma (Swank) and her crew face challenges during their journey, including missing their loved ones. Emma's husband has a health crisis while she is gone.
The cast also includes Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu and Monique Curnen.
Netflix previously shared a teaser that shows Emma crying aboard the spaceship as she looks at a photo of her husband and daughter.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.