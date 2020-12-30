Avril Lavigne is teasing a collaboration with singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old recording artist hinted at new music with Machine Gun Kelly , 30, and rapper and music producer Mod Sun, 33, Tuesday on Instagram.

Lavigne shared photos that show her, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun working together in a recording studio. In one picture, Mod Sun films Machine Gun Kelly as he plays guitar.

"So are we ready for new music in the new year or what? Lemme know....." Lavigne captioned the post.

Machine Gun Kelly responded with emojis in the comments, including an emoji of a person raising their hand.

Lavigne appears to be working on new music for her forthcoming seventh studio album. After a person asked, "Best album yet?" in the comments, Lavigne responded, "duh."

In addition, Lavigne replied to Spotify's Allison Hagendorf, writing, "@allihagendorf cant wait to play u the songs!"

Music producer and musician John Feldy had shared photos with Lavigne and Mod Sun in the studio earlier this month.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"JAM FAM," he wrote. "I've had the BEST time with these 2 incredibly talented and awesome humans!! Can't wait for you to hear what we've been cooking up! love you @modsun @avrillavigne."

Lavigne released her sixth album, Head Above Water, in February 2019. She released the song "We Are Warriors" in April as a charity single to support Project Hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Machine Gun Kelly released his fifth album, Tickets to My Downfall, in September. He will perform Thursday during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special on ABC.