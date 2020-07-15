Publisher Square Enix announced on Tuesday that a playable beta for its upcoming Avengers video game will be released in August.

The beta, similar to a demo, will allow players to try out the superhero video game before it releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Sept. 4.

Fans who pre-ordered Avengers for the PlayStation 4 will be given beta access from Aug. 7 - 9. The entire PlayStation 4 community will then get access again from Aug. 14 - 16 along with those who pre-ordered the game for Xbox One or PC.

The final beta period, which will cover all platforms, will then run from Aug. 21 -23.

Square Enix also announced that it will be hosting a new Avengers War Table live stream on July 29 at 1 p.m. EDT. The event will showcase what players will get to play as part of the beta.

Avengers is an action-adventure game that will feature both single-player and co-operative gameplay. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Ms. Marvel will be playable with more superheroes set to arrive for the title.

Avengers will also be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at a later date. Those who purchase the game for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version of the game for free.