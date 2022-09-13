By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/13/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

Aven Jones' life is fueled by passion

Aven is looking for a woman who will value time together above all else

bachelor was born in Massachusetts

Aven was probably hoping to show Rachel his skills on the basketball court

ADVERTISEMENT

Aven started out his career as a software implementation specialist

Aven's hobbies range from games at home to beach days with his mom

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.