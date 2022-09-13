Aven Jones is still in the running for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette's currently-airing nineteenth season.

Aven is a 28-year-old sales executive from San Diego, CA.

Aven was a bit of a dark horse on The Bachelorette until he received a hometown date and viewers could finally see Aven and Rachel's strong feelings for each other.

Rachel called Aven one of the most handsome men she's ever seen, and she gushed about him being "the full package" following their overnight Fantasy Suite date, during which the couple apparently ramped up their intimacy and physical connection.

Aven seems to be everything Rachel's been looking for, but she still has Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross -- both of whom are "in love" with the flight instructor -- in the picture.

And based on a preview of what's to come on The Bachelorette's two-night finale event, Rachel has an emotional and seemingly tense conversation with Aven.

"I know that there's still somebody involved in this," Aven tells Rachel in a preview clip.

"Why are you yelling at me?" Rachel asks in reply.

Will Rachel and Aven end up together, or does their romance come to an end on The Bachelorette -- and maybe in a fiery manner?

Until The Bachelorette viewers can watch what happens next between Rachel and Aven, let's learn some information about this suitor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Aven Jones.


Aven Jones' life is fueled by passion

Whether he's putting his all into the sales game at work or playing basketball on the weekend, Aven says he puts his heart into everything he does.

Aven tries that same approach in love but hadn't found his perfect match prior to appearing on The Bachelorette.

Aven is looking for a woman who will value time together above all else

Aven is hoping to find a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side.

The bachelor wants his future wife to have a love for travel, and he hopes to build a meaningful relationship that goes deeper than the surface.


The Bachelorette bachelor was born in Massachusetts

Aven attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth from 2012-2016.

Aven received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Marketing and Management and graduated Cum Laude.

While in college, Aven was a member of the Management Consulting Club.


Aven was probably hoping to show Rachel his skills on the basketball court

After playing Varsity basketball at Beverly High School, Aven made the basketball team at UMass Dartmouth and played all four years.

Aven even entered the NBA Draft in 2016 but was not drafted.

Aven started out his career as a software implementation specialist

After beginning his career in Canton, MA, in 2016, Aven moved to San Diego in late 2017, where he worked as a medical device sales representative for Dexcom for two years.

Aven then became a Territory Sales Manager for AMC Health in December 2019, and his latest job is with Cengage, where he works as a Territory Account Executive.

Aven has held his current position for almost two years now, and the organization sells academic content material.


Aven's hobbies range from games at home to beach days with his mom

Aven enjoys slow dancing, and he likes to go out to eat once a week.

Aven sometimes eats Chipotle up to three times in one week.

He also considers himself a Yahtzee champion and describes his game skills as "intense."

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

