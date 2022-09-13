Aven was a bit of a dark horse on The Bachelorette until he received a hometown date and viewers could finally see Aven and Rachel's strong feelings for each other.
Rachel called Aven one of the most handsome men she's ever seen, and she gushed about him being "the full package" following their overnight Fantasy Suite date, during which the couple apparently ramped up their intimacy and physical connection.
Aven seems to be everything Rachel's been looking for, but she still has Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross -- both of whom are "in love" with the flight instructor -- in the picture.
And based on a preview of what's to come on The Bachelorette's two-night finale event, Rachel has an emotional and seemingly tense conversation with Aven.
"I know that there's still somebody involved in this," Aven tells Rachel in a preview clip.
"Why are you yelling at me?" Rachel asks in reply.
Will Rachel and Aven end up together, or does their romance come to an end on The Bachelorette -- and maybe in a fiery manner?
Until The Bachelorette viewers can watch what happens next between Rachel and Aven, let's learn some information about this suitor right now.